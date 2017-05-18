A MOTORCYCLIST who died after crashing with a lorry in South Oxfordshire has been named as Curtis Boyce.

The 30-year-old suffered serious injuries and died at the scene on the A4074 last Tuesday, at about 10.50pm.

The crash happened near Woodcote, between Wallingford and Reading.

Mr Boyce is understood to have lived in Abingdon and more details of his death will emerge this afternoon, when his inquest is due to be opened at Oxford Coroner's Court.

Mr Boyce's grey Yamaha motorbike crashed with a lorry, but the HGV driver was not injured.

Would you like to pay tribute to Curtis Boyce? Email us

Investigating officer, Sgt Daniel Collett of the Joint Unit for Roads Policing, said after the crash: “We are carrying out an investigation into the causes of this collision, which has sadly resulted in the death of the rider of a motorbike.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen either of the vehicles involved before the collision should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1712 16/5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”