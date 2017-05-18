A MOTORCYCLIST from Abingdon died after 'losing control' of his bike and crashing with a lorry, a court heard.

Curtis Boyce, 30, suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene on the A4074 last Tuesday.

The crash happened near Woodcote in South Oxfordshire at about 10.50pm, as he was travelling from Reading towards Wallingford.

Mr Boyce's inquest was opened this afternoon by Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter, who said a paramedic certified his death shortly after 11pm.

Speaking at Oxford Coroner's Court, Mr Salter said: "The initial report from police is that he [Mr Boyce] was seen overtaking vehicles and losing control, colliding with the HGV.

"The cause of death was multiple injuries."

Mr Boyce lived in Campion Road in Abingdon and was not employed at his time of death.

He had been riding a grey Yamaha motorbike, and police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the bike or the lorry in the moments before the crash.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Investigating officer, sergeant Daniel Collett of the joint unit for roads policing, said in a witness appeal: "We are carrying out an investigation into the causes of this collision, which has sadly resulted in the death of the rider of a motorbike.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen either of the vehicles involved before the collision should contact Thames Valley Police."

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting URN 1712 16/5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.