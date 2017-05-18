A MOTORCYCLIST died after crashing with a lorry in South Oxfordshire.

The 30-year-old suffered serious injuries and died at the scene on the A4074 on Tuesday, at about 10.50pm.

It happened near Woodcote, between Wallingford and Reading.

The driver of the HGV, which was in collision with the man's grey Yamaha motorbike, was not injured.

Would you like to pay tribute to the biker? Email us

Investigating officer, Sgt Daniel Collett of the Joint Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the causes of this collision, which has sadly resulted in the death of the rider of a motorbike.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen either of the vehicles involved before the collision should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1712 16/5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”