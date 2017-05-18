THE Duchess of Cornwall escaped the clamour of cameras on her tour of Oxford to visit poorly children.

Children and young adults at Helen & Douglas House were treated to a private visit from the Duchess, who is patron of the East Oxford charity.

Her Royal Highness dedicated an hour on Tuesday to meeting patients and families at the Magdalen Road hospice.

Helen & Douglas CEO Clare Periton said: “As our long-standing patron she has always shown an understanding of our work and is inspired by what we do.

“The visits give families and young patients something to look forward to and a very memorable day.

“The Duchess shows such an interest in the work we do and it is obvious that she enjoys meeting everyone here.”

Cowley youngster Keren Mbabazi, three, embraced the honour of presenting the Duchess with a bouquet of cream flowers.

Her Royal Highness also met Bicester schoolboy Finley Middleton, eight, who receives respite care at the hospice for a rare genetic condition.

She joined him at the hospice’s rocking horse alongside his sister Lucie, six.

The children’s mum Michaela Middleton said: “We first met Her Royal Highness a few years ago.

“It was great to see her again and have a chat. She remembered meeting Finley and me before. She is a lovely genuine person.”

The family initially met the Duchess at Clarence House, where she annually invites children from Helen & Douglas House to decorate the Christmas tree and join her for lunch.