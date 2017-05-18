THOUSANDS of people each week have to say goodbye after suffering the loss of a baby during any stage of pregnancy.

Nothing can prepare parents for the heartbreak they have to face but one global charity, the Mariposa Trust, hopes to be able to support couples in Oxford at its latest Saying Goodbye service.

The touring service is being staged at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday for those who have suffered the loss of a baby, whether that's during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

Mariposa Trust CEO and founder Andy Clark-Coates said: "The services aim to remember and acknowledge the lives lost or cut short in a moving and reflective service.

"It is hoped that people from across Oxfordshire and beyond will take an hour from their day for what are always beautiful and moving services."

The service to be held at Christ Church is one of 20 planned for 2017 by the trust set up by Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates who have suffered the loss of five babies.

It is hoped the service can help provide support for parents who have suffered the loss of a baby and give them time to sit and reflect and pay their respects to their children through music, poetry and personal stories.

The services are always held at Cathedrals or Minsters across the world.

Mr Clark-Coates added: "The Mariposa Trust is a charity providing support to around 50,000 people each week globally, who have suffered the loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

"The Saying Goodbye services are the first national and international set of Remembrance Services for people who have lost a baby.

"They are open to people of all faiths or no faith, the services are free to attend, and feature music, poetry, personal stories and more.

"The organisation has six national support divisions, providing a wide range of support options."

The services are supported by ambassadors from around the world including medical experts Professor Robert Winston and Professor Lesley Regan, and TV celebrities including Nigella Lawson, Kym Marsh, Gabby Logan, Jools Oliver and Mary Nightingale.

One parent who attended the last Saying Goodbye service held at Christ Church Cathedral, said: "With early miscarriages, such as I had, it is too easy for them to pass by without anyone knowing, without anyone saying anything, without the typical dignity, respect and public ceremony that is paid when people die.

"I am tremendously grateful that I was able to stand with others and acknowledge our beautiful precious children.

"Finally, I was able to give them the public service that they deserved."

The service lasts up to 90 minutes on May 20 in the cathedral and is free to attend.

It will start from 7.30pm and more details can be found at sayinggoodbye.org