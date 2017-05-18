ANIMAL lovers will sometimes have to decide for themselves whether to smash a car window to free a dog trapped inside, police have said.

As summer approaches, the force said citizens may want to take action if police cannot attend the scene, if they believe the animal is showing signs of heatstroke and if they believe they could defend the action in court on animal welfare grounds.

But officers have also stressed that people should always try to call police first.

The guidance comes after posts recently appeared on social media in Oxfordshire claiming that the official police advice was to take a picture of a trapped animal then break a window as a first course of action.

Thames Valley Police spokesman James Williams said: "Your first step should be to call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"If the police don't have time to get there, then you have to decide if you should take action.

"Make sure you tell the police what you intend to do, why and, where possible, take images/ footage of the dog and the names and numbers of witnesses to the incident."

UK law states that any person has lawful excuse to commit damage if they believe the property owner would have consented to the damage.

A situation in which a dog owner might consent to their car window being smashed is if their pet is suffering.

Section four of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 makes it a criminal offence if your actions, or lack of actions, causes an animal to suffer.

Section nine of the same act makes it an offence if someone does not ensure that the needs of an animal for which they are responsible are met in relation to the five freedoms of animal welfare, including freedom from pain and suffering.

In 2010 a Nottinghamshire Police dog handler was found guilty of animal cruelty after leaving his two German Shepherds to die of heatstroke at his force headquarters.

In 2013 a dog belonging to a couple in Bradford died after they left it in their car for an hour in 30 degree heat. They were banned from keeping pets for three years.

Mr Williams added: "Don't break a car window unless certain of your ground and are prepared to defend your actions at court in the unlikely event any action was taken."

The RSPCA seconded the advice.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Norbury said: "If the animal is displaying any sign of heatstroke – such as panting heavily, drooling excessively, is lethargic or uncoordinated, or collapsed and vomiting – call 999 immediately."

If a dog is removed from a car, the RPSCA advises taking it to a shaded or cool area, dousing it with cool water and allowing it to drink small amounts of cool water.

If a dog is not showing signs of heatstroke, the charity advises to establish how long the dog has been in the car and to make a note of the registration.

If possible, ask a member of staff for the car park to make an announcement.

Kennel Club secretary Caroline Kisko added: "Owners should never leave a dog unattended in a vehicle or other potentially hot environment, it is not enough to just open a window or leave a supply of water.

"When it’s 22C outside, within an hour the temperature can reach 47C inside a vehicle, which can result in death."