THE winner of this week's Camera Club challenge has said she was happy with how the image came out.

Oxford Mail reader Sue Carruthers' stunning photograph of a swan on a black background was chosen as the winner of the 'animal' theme.

The 44-year old who lives in Greater Leys, Oxford, said that photography had quickly become her passion.

Speaking about the image, which was taken last week, she said: “The photo of the swan was taken as the sun was setting and I loved the various tones from the water and the feathers.

“With the image of the swan, I wanted to capture its strength, power and beauty, the black background was used to enhance the swans colours and solitude of the outside world.

“I am pretty happy with the final result as it captures the emotions I wanted the viewer to see. The reflection in the water is the only thing that lets it down, as it seems a little small.”

She said photographer had fast become a passion of hers since she picked up her first digital camera in 2000 before taking up a photography course at a college three years ago.

She added: “Since then I spend all my spare time taking photos in various areas."

Do you have a photograph you’ve taken to share with our readers? Contact Camera Club at picturedesk@nqo.com

See tomorrow's edition for a selection of your 'water' pictures.