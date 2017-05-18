A LONG-ESTABLISHED charity caring for older people across North Oxfordshire has received an extra £2,000 boost from a major retailer.

The Royal Voluntary Service was selected as charity of the year by the Banbury Castle Quay Marks & Spencer store in April 2016.

Over the past year staff have been collecting on behalf of the charity, which provides vital services to elderly and often isolated people in Banbury.

On Thursday, May 12 Steve Kilsby, service manager at the Cornhill Centre-based charity, received a £2,000 cheque from staff at the store.

He said: "We are very grateful to receive this funding from our local M&S.

"We know that many older people in the area rely on the centre to socialise and stay active.

"This funding will help us deliver our services and also publicise the wonderful activities we have on offer at the Cornhill Centre so more local people can get involved."

The Royal Voluntary Service in Banbury exists to enrich the lives of older people and ensure they can continue to live life to the full.

It offers schemes such as Good Neighbours, where volunteers provide practical support for older people in their homes.

At the centre elderly visitors can also enjoy a daily lunch club and activities such as dancing and gentle exercise.

Nationally the charity supports 100,000 older people each month with services including community transport and books on wheels.

Rhys Bull, store manager at Marks & Spencer Banbury Castle Quay, said: "We are so pleased to have been able to support the Royal Voluntary Services as our charity of the year.

"They are a vital resource to the elderly residents within our community, and provide services for a number of our valued customers.

"I would personally like to thank all of my colleagues for their fundraising efforts and commitment to raising funds for such a great cause."