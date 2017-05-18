DRIVERS travelling into the city this morning should expect delays due to congestion.

Traffic is building on Woodstock Road, Banbury Road and Marsh Lane as commuters make their way into the centre.

Motorists travelling on the A34 southbound should also expect to be held up between Marcham and the Milton Interchange.

Drivers could be delayed for up for 15 minutes on Marston Ferry Road heading towards Cherwell Drive.

Usual delays are to be expected on the A40 eastbound between Witney and Cassington.