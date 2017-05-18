THE widow of a cancer sufferer whose life was extended thanks to a drugs trial has urged others to take part in clinical research.

Sue Duncombe, of Childrey near Wantage, has spoken out about her husband, Philip, who died of prostate cancer on Christmas Day 2009.

She said her late husband’s participation in an NHS trial of a prostate cancer drug enabled them to share an extra 10 months of quality time together.

The 59-year-old said: “The opportunity to take part in a clinical study gave us hope, at a time when we were at a low, as all licensed drugs to treat him had been exhausted, Philip’s quality of life was poor and the end of his life seemed to be close.

“The results both prolonged Philip’s life and had a positive result on his quality of life. This had a positive impact not just on Philip, but on me and our family and friends.

“I felt proud that Philip had contributed to this, giving more men and their families more quality time together."

Mr Duncombe was diagnosed in 2005 at the age of 52 and underwent surgery to remove the tumour from his prostate at the Churchill Hospital, Oxford.

However, after 12 months the cancer had spread and by autumn 2008 chemotherapy had stopped working, meaning no more suitable drugs were available through routine NHS care.

He was then placed on an NHS trial of prostate cancer drug Abiraterone in early 2009, which extended and improved his quality of life.

Within three weeks of starting the trial, he went from not being well enough to stay overnight with friends who lived nearby to researching flights for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The couple, together for 15 years, were able to make the trip and also visit Greece during 2009. Philip died on Christmas Day 2009 at the age of 57.

The NHS supports research by asking patients if they wish to take part in trials. The service also asks healthy people if they wish to take part so results can be compared to those with medical conditions.

Patients are encouraged to ask their doctor about research opportunities and view trials seeking volunteers at The UK Clinical Trials Gateway at ukctg.nihr.ac.uk.

Participating in health research helps develop new treatments, improve the NHS and save lives and NHS trusts involved in research have better outcomes for patients.

Mrs Duncombe said: “Only if people participate in clinical studies can improvements in treatments be developed, which can then be available to a wide population. The bonus for the individual is that it may improve outcomes for them.”

Prof Andrew Protheroe, associate professor of uro-oncology at Oxford’s Churchill Hospital, who treated Philip, said: “The benefit that Philip had with the trial he took part in was huge and I will always remember the dramatic improvement he had when he first started on the study enabling him to travel.

“Taking part in clinical trials is so important to improve the knowledge and treatments for patients with cancer. All of the treatments that we use today are here because of the patients that took part in clinical research.”

Mrs Duncombe out about her story ahead of International Clinical Trials Day, a global day of celebration of the contribution of research to healthcare.

The NIHR Clinical Research Facility, which conducts research into mental health conditions including depression and dementia, will open its doors at Oxford Brookes University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, The Colonnade, Gipsy Lane, Headington on May 24 from 10am to 2pm.

The NIHR Clinical Research Network Thames Valley and South Midlands (CRN) will hold a drop-in event for the public to learn about research specialities including diabetes, dementia, heart disease and mental health at West Oxford Community Centre, Botley Road, Oxford on Tuesday, June 13, from midday to 4.30pm.