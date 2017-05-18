A PROTEST has been planned outside the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies today as Indonesian vice-president Jusuf Kalla is due to deliver a lecture.

The peaceful demonstration is designed to highlight the 'ongoing persecution of minorities' in the country under the growing weight of Islamic extremism.

Mariella Djorghi, a Indonesian resident from London, has written to Oxford University's Vice-Chancellor Louise Richardson concerning Mr Kalla's invite claiming he's not fit to discuss 'moderate Islam'.

Ms Djorghi and others believe he was behind the removal former president Ahok - who was recently sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy - and the subsequent election of Islamist candidate Anies Baswedan as the new president.

Her protest has been supported by the British Pakistani Christian Association which has set up a petition.

Its chairman Wilson Chowdhry said: "I join Mariella and other humanitarians in expressing deep concern for the bias support that the Vice President gave to an Islamist candidate for the Jakarta governorship for which he was widely criticised.

Mr Chowdhry organised permission for today's protest, which comes just two days after Prince Charles visited the centre to officially open it as the patron.

The protest will take place at 2pm and a petition will be circulated calling for change in Indonesia.