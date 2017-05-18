A DAD said he was 'gobsmacked' after officers failed to detain a dog that attacked his little boy's leg.

Parents of a five-year-old boy desperately tried to drag their son away from a dog as it bit him in Oxford city centre las week.

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier clamped onto the child's leg and left him 'traumatised' - but police insisted the animal was not dangerous and dismissed it as 'just a little nip'.

The 28-year-old, who asked not to be named, said the dog had been with a homeless man in Magdalen Street, believed to be its owner, adding: "He had nine teeth marks where the dog bit him.

"He [my son] stopped breathing properly because he was so traumatised by it. It happened so fast.""

The warehouse supervisor said he was grateful to a passing ex-policeman who 'heroically' helped to control the situation and advised him to call 101.

But he claimed officers failed to take a comprehensive account of details or even a contact number when they arrived.

He said: "I was gobsmacked - within 10 minutes, the owner was allowed to walk away. It was like they thought we were overreacting."

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed it took a five-year-old boy to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell confirmed officers attended but concluded 'no criminal offence had taken place'.

The boy's parents have lodged an official complaint to the force's professional standards department.