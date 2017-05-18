GLAMMED-UP amateur dancers strutted their stuff as they performed to a packed out theatre for this year's Strictly Banbury charity competition.

A host of local personalities have been working hard over the past eight weeks with their semi-professional dance partners ahead of the grand finale of performances staged last weekend.

The competition went off with a bang as three shows were held over two days and raised more than £10,000 for charity.

Dance couple Rebekah Pawley and Jarek Kepski were crowned king and queen of the dancefloor on Sunday night, whilst fellow partners Louissa Lella and Graham Taylor took home the title on both Saturday performances.

Speaking after the Sunday night win, Mr Kepski said: "The main thing Rebekah said to me was just go out there and enjoy it and I did.

"I have enjoyed it so much I didn't want to stress just wanted to have fun.

"The whole experience has been great, the transformation too and clearly we have got better.

"I just couldn't believe it tonight."

The charity competition inspired by the BBC show was this year raising money for three charities – Age UK, Dogs for Good and the Oxford Children's Hospital.

The total money raised so far includes £1,457 from a raffle for Age UK Oxfordshire's phone service, which helps support thousands of lonely people across the county.

The remaining £10,566 raised by the contest will be split between both Oxford Children's Hospital and Dogs for Good.

The event was staged by dance school Step by Step.

Dance teacher and event organiser Glenda Harper said: "Its just been really energetic and all our local heroes have been amazing, caring and looked after each other the whole way through.

"It has been a really high standard.

"It was just a really nice event and raised lots of money for three amazing charities."