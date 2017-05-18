ROBOTS are the subject for discussion at this month’s Oxford business book club.

The group will be talking about Martin Ford’s book Rise of the Robots, which asks how business will change with the rise of artificial intelligence.

It also questions whether any jobs or industries are safe.

The group of entrepreneurs meet once a month to network.

Organisers say it is not necessary to read the book in advance but it is available at a £3 discount from Blackwell’s.

Oxford Business Book Club takes place from 6.45 to 8.45pm on May 30 at Blackwell’s in Broad Street.

Tickets cost £6 and include a glass of wine.

To register, see https://goo.gl/dvh7Tl