AN OXFORDSHIRE jewellery designer will be exhibiting at the Chelsea Flower Show later this month.

Lucy Jade Sylvester’s hand-made pieces are inspired by flowers, plants, stag beetles, hawk moths and bees.

During walks in the countryside around her studio near Banbury, Ms Sylvester collects cow parsley stems, dried rye grass and empty poppy seed heads.

She takes moulds from the plants and uses them to create replicas of solid silver and gold.

Chelsea Flower Show runs from May 23 to 27 and from 8am to 8pm, see rhs.org.uk/chelsea

Ms Sylvester is on stand number EA436.