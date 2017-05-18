A 'VERTICAL garden' depicting famous art work such as that of Vincent van Gogh could transform the controversial Castle Mill flats into something the city could be 'proud of'.

The environmentally friendly concept has been put forward by landscape architect John Keyes and a report has since been commissioned by design firm ANS Global.

The 'living walls' would cover each building next to Port Meadow with vegetation and could even project large scale pictures, such as van Gogh works, onto the accommodation.

Later this month Oxford City Council will consider Oxford University's plans to mitigate the visual harm of the flats, which includes tree planting, a 'mid-tone' colour change and timber cladding.

But Mr Keyes said the university's proposals were a 'sticking plaster' that would leave nobody happy at the end of the long, drawn-out battle.

He said: "For the campaigners the proposals don't punish the university enough, the scheme does nothing to redeem the institution's injured reputation and Oxford City Council just want it all to be over anyway.

"It would be a sorely missed opportunity if it was granted permission when it still falls so far short of a solution to the problem, and when there is a real chance of turning this blot on the landscape into something to be proud of."

Living walls, also known as green walling, have been installed on a number of buildings in the UK by ANS Global, such as Nando's in Cambridge Retail Park and a Nike store in London.

Mr Keyes, 60, who lives on a boat near the student accommodation, said he had approached Oxford University with his idea.

He said: "I got in touch with them a number of years ago with the concept but with the squabble that followed the construction I never heard back, but hopefully now they will consider it.

"Before Oxford City Council decide on the mitigation I think it's important people see this potential solution.

"It's a chance to make Castle Mill an iconic feature of Oxford's skyline, something that people will look and admire when passing through on the train or from many vantage points in the city."

Campaigners had fought for the top storey to be taken off the flats but a four-year fight finished last year when the university chose a £6m screening option instead.

Oxford Preservation Trust has written to the university in the hope the buildings may be demolished by 2040, an idea supported by Historic England which has also suggested the idea while focussing on how mistakes could be avoided in the future.

Oxford University spokesman Matt Pickles said: "We are pleased with our mitigation proposals that have been agreed after an extensive public consultation."