Oxfordshire residents who experienced a loss of electricity last night and this morning should now have their power restored.

A power cut yesterday evening initially knocked out power at 558 homes in Abingdon, Chipping Norton, Charlbury and Chadlington.

The fault was fixed and supply was restored to the majority of customers by 6.30pm but a small number of properties remained without power this morning.

Engineers manage to restore power to all homes by 1pm.