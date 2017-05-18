SOME Oxfordshire residents may be experiencing a loss of electricity this morning.

A power cut yesterday evening initially knocked out power at 558 homes in Abingdon, Chipping Norton, Charlbury and Chadlington.

The fault was fixed and supply was restored to the majority of customers by 6.30pm.

Engineers are currently working to identify the problem.

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience as our engineers work to restore their power as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has apologised for the fault and said its engineers are working to restore the power.

As of this morning, around 10 properties remain without power with an estimated restoration time of 11am.