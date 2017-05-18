A NEW business centre in Witney has opened.

Elmfield on Woodgreen, run by Hexagon Business Centres, is in a Victorian building previously used by West Oxfordshire council staff.

The 5,000-square-feet centre includes one-person offices up to suites for 20 and can house 10 businesses.

There is free parking and a café.

The first tenants are Coaching Impact and Independent Opinion Research Network.

Hexagon Business Centres manager Michele Lodge said: “This is our third business centre in Witney, which illustrates the demand for easy-in, easy-out office space.”