A FAMOUS comedian could be set to perform in Oxford after he publicly requested a gig via Twitter.

David Baddiel, a professional stand-up and television presenter, skipped niceties and stuck to a mere 52 characters to demand a date at Oxford Playhouse theatre.

The comedian announced 43 locations on Tuesday for his upcoming tour of My Family: Not the Sitcom - but fans were apparently crestfallen that Oxford was not on the list.

Mr Baddiel tweeted that day: “Hello @OxfordPlayhouse - I’m getting complaints I’m not coming to you. Can we sort this?”

Fans backed the idea, with Oxford musician Mike Finley responding: “Please! Would adore to see David’s show but work makes it very difficult to know when I can get out of Oxford. It’d be amazing.”

Another added: “Yes, please sort it out.”

After a few hours of awkward social media silence, the theatre’s director tweeted back to Mr Baddiel :”Absolutely! We would love to have you and we’ll be in touch tomorrow. Thank you David.”

A few more charming exchanges followed until Mr Baddiel confirmed: “My people are talking to your people. And so on.”

The tour will travel to all corners of England and even to Scotland, but Oxford was initially shunned for reasons yet unknown.

It will start in February next year and run until June, but people in Oxfordshire currently would have to travel to Swindon or London for their closest performance.

Mr Baddiel’s agents confirmed with the Oxford Mail yesterday that they are in talks with the Playhouse, and were confident that Oxford would be added to the tour.

They said an exact date had not yet been set, but it was likely to be in February.

The comedian is no stranger to the city, having impressed crowds at last year’s Oxford Literary Festival.