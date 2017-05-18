A SCORNED ex-police employee launched a campaign of ‘revenge’ against his former lover after their steamy 18-month affair ended, a court has heard.

Self-proclaimed ‘romantic fool’ Nick Harverson allegedly stalked Charlotte Roberts after their secret relationship broke down last October.

The former Thames Valley Police employee sent a ‘nasty’ letter, turned up at her home, bombarded her with WhatsApp messages and waited for her as she drove home, the prosecution allege.

Ms Roberts, who is the executive assistant to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld, claimed she made it clear she wanted only a friendship after Harverson failed to leave his wife.

But the 58-year-old refused to ‘take no for an answer’, repeatedly hounding her to take him back or making threats, she said.

Giving evidence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, she added: “I just wanted it all to stop and go away. I wanted Nick to leave me alone. I did not want any more messages. I just wanted time out on my own.”

Ms Roberts told the court she confided in Harverson, of Hollow Furlong, Cassington, while at work when her marriage ended in 2015, beginning their affair later that year.

But she said she decided to call things off after his wife confronted her about their fling, leaving her former lover ‘devastated’ last October.

The following month she felt ‘very distressed’ when Harverson sent her a menacing letter, dubbing her an ‘evil person’.

He also threatened to give evidence supporting colleague Paul Hammond - the chief executive of the PCC’s office, who was suspected of harassing Ms Roberts after discovering the couple’s affair.

Mr Hammond became ‘jealous’, making life difficult for eight months after his advances were rejected, Ms Roberts claimed.

The mother-of-two added: “I just couldn’t believe that after pouring my heart out to [Harverson] about what I went through at work, that he was now going to defend him. I just felt it was a revenge attack.

“I’m such a down-to-Earth person that I don’t have an evil bone in my body.”

The court was told Harverson would transfer £100 each month to his mistress, and would hand her cash to go out with her friends or for taxis.

Ms Roberts said: “I did not really need the money but he gifted that and that’s what made him happy.”

Harverson, who was the head of corporate support at the force, denies stalking without fear or alarm or distress between November 16 and December 22 last year.

The trial continues.