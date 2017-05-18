THE full line-up and timings of each act for this year’s Common People festival has been revealed.

The festival will take place at Oxford’s South Park on May 27 and 28.

Hip-hop artist Sean Paul will headline the two-day event on Saturday at 9.45pm.

Pete Tong, meanwhile, will headline the Sunday slot at 9.25pm.

Other acts and performances at the event include include Rag N Bone Man to play 7.30pm on Sunday and Grove Armada at 8.15pm on Saturday.

There will also be appearances from Wild Beasts at 7pm on Saturday, Foals with a DJ set at 5.15pm the same day, and Becky Hill at 6.15pm on Sunday.

The Cuban Brothers will also play a set on Sunday at 4.45pm.

Common People curator Rob da Bank said of the festival: “Common People is all about having some proper moments together as friends and family.

“Held with the help and support of Oxford City Council, Common People 2017 is gonna kick off the festival seasonal with a proper party.

“Our cast this year will make you dance, sing and generally lose your shizzle include none other than recent number one album artist, Mr Pete Tong, a legend of the dance and Radio 1 for over quarter of a century.”

See today's Oxford Mail Guide for an interview with Rag'n'Bone Man and ticket giveaway, with six pairs up for grabs.