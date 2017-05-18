OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Klodi Kika, 29, of Warburg Crescent, Oxford, admitted taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent on March 30, 2017, in Banjo Road, Oxford. Kika, without the consent of the owner, took a silver Vauxhall Vectra. Also admitted driving the same vehicle on the same date otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using the vehicle on a road without third- party insurance. Fined £390. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Antonio Levi, 49, of Islip Road, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit on April 2, 2017, in Thornhill park-and-ride, Oxford. Levi gave a reading of 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £150. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Philip Gerard Tassell, 37, of Derwent Avenue, Oxford, admitted driving a vehicle in the John Radcliffe Hospital car park, in Headington, Oxford, while above the legal alcohol limit on March 28, 2017. Tassell gave a reading of 92mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Mason Thomas, 24, of Abingdon Road, Oxford, admitted being in possession without good reason or lawful authority, of a knife in a sheath at Plush Lounge in Park End Street, on August 4, 2016. Community order made. Defendant put on curfew from 9pm to 5am at his address in Abingdon Road for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Benjamin James Taylor, 27, of Queen Emma’s Dyke, Witney, admitted assaulting Alan Taylor by beating him in Garden Lodge, Ducklington Lane, Witney on September 15, 2016. Sentenced to prison for eight weeks suspended for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Mariusz Krystian Iwicki, 29, of The Crofts, Witney, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Banbury Magistrates’ Court on December 7, 2016. Iwicki failed to attend unpaid work on March 11, 2017, and March 18, 2017. Fined £50.

Jack Alan Thomas Murphy, 27, of Horsefair, Chipping Norton, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on September 19, 2016. Murphy failed to attend supervision on February 17, 2017, March 7, 2017, and on March 28, 2017. Suspended sentenced imposed on September 9, 2016, for the offences of possession of an offence weapon, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour as follows: Sentenced to prison for 36 weeks suspended for 18 months. Defendant must attend a drug rehabilitation requirement for three months.

Wesley Craig McArthur Gilbert, 36, of Pegasus Road, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third-party insurance in Watlington Road, Oxford, on October 20, 2016. Also admitted driving a motor vehicle in the same location on the same date otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £710. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Pharez Gobinath Vasanth Kumar, 21, of Fogwell Road, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third-party insurance on October 30, 2016, in St Aldate’s, Oxford. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kellanne Nimmo, 42, of Lincoln Close, Bicester, admitted using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on a road in Bicester on October 17, 2016. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £40. Driving record endorsed with two points.

Daniel Ionut Panaitescu, 37, of Walton Street, Jericho, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third-party insurance on October 19, 2016. Fined £660. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joao Carlos Saavedra, 44, of Milestone Road, Carterton, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on October 14, 2016, in Thorney Leys, Witney. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Keiron Sadler, 21, of Mereland Road, Didcot, was convicted of using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on a road on October 6, 2016. Also convicted of driving on a road a motor vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt on the same date. Fined £220. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points. Sadler was given no separate penalty for being convicted of the offence of not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

Charmaine Louise Winman, 34, of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third-party insurance on October 5, 2016, in Arncott. Winman was also convicted of speeding by going 39mph in a 30mph zone. Fined £880. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Holly Diane Pennington, 30, of Legon Garden, Cowley, Oxford, admitted without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that she failed to attend supervision on February 16, 2017, and February 23, 2017. Fined £100.