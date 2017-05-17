TWO men in Oxfordshire have been nominated in the national Shed of the Year competition.

‘Transfer Shed’ owned by Richard Orchard from Didcot, has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category, while ‘Pullman Shed’, owned by Ted Dewan from Oxford, has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category.

Their finest efforts have been included in a shortlist of 32, which will battle it out to be named the Cuprinol Shed of the Year.

Sheds have been nominated in eight categories, from environmentally-friendly buildings and historic extravaganzas to those built on a budget and cabins and summerhouses.

Now in its 10th year, the competition shows no signs of creaking - the shortlist came from a record 2,963 entries.

The shortlisted outhouses will go "shed-to-shed" on TV programme Amazing Spaces Shed Of The Year, shown on Channel 4 this summer.

Voting to choose the category winners opens today, and people have until noon on June 2 to pick their favourite for Shed of the Year.

Competition founder Andrew Wilcox said: "Every year I am overwhelmed with the nation's love of sheds and how they really get behind this celebration of British eccentricity."

To see the full shortlist and cast a vote, visit www.readershed.co.uk