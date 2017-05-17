A HEADINGTON road has been flooded following an all-day downpour that has descended upon Oxford.

The rain has lashed the city throughout the day and one local resident, LizM, tweeted that Warneford Lane, near the Churchill Hospital, had been completely flooded as a result.

She wrote:

Thames Water said it had not been made aware of any flooding problems in the area but added it would send an engineer team out to investigate.

Grove Park Drive in East Hanney is blocked both ways due to flooding between A338 and A417 Port Way.

The road is blocked near to Lains Barn.