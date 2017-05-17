OXFAM volunteers can get free entry to Reading Festival later this month with two lucky helpers getting free tickets to another major festival this summer.

The Oxford-based charity wants volunteers to work shifts at the festival in August and get to see Eminem, Muse and Kasabian for free.

Reading Festival organisers pay the charity for volunteers’ time, which is then used in its fight against poverty and suffering around the world.

Volunteers will get free entry and camping in a secure field with showers, toilets, phone charging and a 'chill-out marquee'.

As stewards they would keep people safe and provide information and advice to festival-goers and work three shifts over the event on the weekend of August 25-27.

Two lucky volunteers will also win a pair of tickets to Latitude festival at Henham Park in Suffolk on July 13-16.

To apply - those 18 and over - go to oxfam.org.uk/festivals