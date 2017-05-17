UNION bosses have suspended strikes at the Oxford Mini Plant while members 'consider an offer' from BMW in the dispute over pensions.

Workers at the Cowley plant had planned 24-hour walkouts tomorrow and on Sunday, but today Unite announced the industrial action would not go ahead while the workforce is balloted on the most recent offer.

Production at the Mini Plant halted yesterday due to the strikes over BMW's plans to scrap the final salary pension scheme.

Offers have been made from the company over the past few weeks which have been rejected and branded 'insulting' by the union.

But Unite national officer Fred Hanna said planned strike action will be suspended while members consider BMW’s offer over the coming days.

He added: "While Unite is not recommending the offer, as it will have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, members should be proud that by standing together they have forced BMW into making this offer.

"Without the action that Unite members have taken and the resolve they have shown in recent weeks, BMW would not have made this latest offer, which Unite believes members should have an opportunity to consider.

Unite said it would not be sharing what the offer was at this time, but previously rejected a recent offer to close the scheme and pay out 45 per cent of a worker’s salary in pensionable pay over three years.

They claim a closure of the scheme would mean workers could lose in ‘excess of £160,000 in retirement income’.

Unite members will be consulted and have the opportunity to have their say at workplace meetings over the coming days.

It is expected that the ballot on the offer will run from May 24 to June 9.