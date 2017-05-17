A CYCLIST lost her balance and fell sideways as she was waiting at a set of traffic lights before being run over by a bus, an inquest heard.

Claudia Comberti was pronounced dead last Tuesday after being hit by a 4B bus at the junction with McDonald’s in Botley Road.

At the opening into her inquest today, Coroner Darren Salter read a Thames Valley Police's roads policing statement which said Miss Comberti was riding her bike in Botley Road and was stationary at the traffic lights.

He added: "When the lights changed she lost balance and fell sideways and was run over by the bus."

Mr Salter said the inquest was a 'very sad case'.

A pathologist established a cause of death as head trauma.

The inquest will take place on October 26.

Friends, family and colleagues came together to remember the 31-year-old with in an emotional tribute on Wednesday afternoon.

Miss Comberti was a student at the school of geography and the environment and was in her fourth year at Oxford University.

Originally from London, she had lived in Oxford for the last five years.