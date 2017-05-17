CANDIDATES fighting for the Witney parliamentary seat will go head to head at a hustings event in a church.

The event will be held in the High Street Methodist Church from 7 to 9pm on Monday.

All five of the candidates hoping to represent the constituency as MP have been invited to the event.

There are five candidates standing overall, with Robert Courts standing for the Conservatives, Laetisia Carter standing for Labour, Alexander Craig for the UK Indpendence Party (UKIP), Claire Lasko for the Green Party and Liz Leffman for the Liberal Democrats.