POLICE officers and paramedics will patrol their patches with a splash of extra colour today, as they back an international campaign against homophobia.

Black uniforms worn by Thames Valley Police officers will be brightened with multicoloured shoelaces in parts of Oxfordshire, representing the rainbow emblem of the LGBTQ community.

Officers & staff in the South & Vale are wearing rainbow laces today in support of #IDAHOT #saynotohatecrime #p7328 pic.twitter.com/lDJejeWopX — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 17, 2017

Staff from South Central Ambulance Service are expected to do the same, to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (which goes by various acronyms, including IDAHOT).

Our staff are putting on their rainbow laces for #IDAHOBIT2017 pic.twitter.com/kexwmpZm8c — SCAS (@SCAS999) May 17, 2017

The event today celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities and denounces discrimination against them.

It is run by the IDAHO Committee and claims to be the 'largest LGBTI solidarity event to take place throughout the globe'.

More than 1,000 events are expected to take place in more than 120 countries.

Oxford City Council and the TVP headquarters in Kidlington, as well as other police stations across the county with a flagpole, have raised the rainbow flag to mark their support.

On this wet and dreary day - @OxfordCity is very proud to support #IDAHOBIT2017 by flying the #LGBT flag over the Town Hall. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/sq6eO5fzx6 — Oxford City Council (@OxfordCity) May 17, 2017

The council has also organised an event at Oxford Town Hall this evening to coincide with IDAHOT, in which it will launch a new website specifically for the LGBT community.

City councillor Tom Hayes said he was 'looking forward' to the launch.