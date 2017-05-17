9 people sleeping out in St Mary Iffley churchyard.

Youngest Casmir,5 eldest Patrick, 85

Hoping to raise over £800 for Christian Aid

“We’re doing this to identify with people on the move. For them it’s a permanent way of life. We are choosing to do but they are forced to.” Vicar Andrew McKearney

Their next event is on Saturday 20 May: Supper for Syria (fundraising for Christian Aid) at Iffley Church Hall, featuring Middle Eastern food and live music, 6.30 to 8pm, suitable for families, free admission but donations welcome for Christian Aid