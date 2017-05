Bayards Hill Primary School in Oxford remains closed today due to an 'emergency water supply breakdown and power failure.'

The school in Waynflete Road, Headington, was shut on Monday, when parents were contacted and asked to pick their children up as soon as possible.

It remained closed yesterday and is now not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

Bayards Hill is an academy and is run by Cheney School Academy Trust.