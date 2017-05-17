A POPULAR restaurant chain has left the centre of Oxford.

Giraffe World Kitchen, in George Street, has revealed it had 'no option but to close' due to the business becoming unviable.

Matt Snell, brand director at Giraffe World Kitchen, said: "At Giraffe World Kitchen we are constantly working to offer the best dining experience, serving our customers with dishes from across the world.

"We also need to look closely at the performance of each restaurant and realised that unfortunately Oxford is no longer a viable business and has therefore had no alternative but to close.

"We’d like to thank everyone that has visited the Oxford branch over the years and of course our wonderful team."