A POPULAR restaurant chain has left the centre of Oxford.
Giraffe World Kitchen, in George Street, has revealed it had 'no option but to close' due to the business becoming unviable.
Matt Snell, brand director at Giraffe World Kitchen, said: "At Giraffe World Kitchen we are constantly working to offer the best dining experience, serving our customers with dishes from across the world.
"We also need to look closely at the performance of each restaurant and realised that unfortunately Oxford is no longer a viable business and has therefore had no alternative but to close.
"We’d like to thank everyone that has visited the Oxford branch over the years and of course our wonderful team."
Comments
Well someone ought to stick their neck out and say why it's closed.
(Giraffe, neck - get it. I'll get me coat).
I had a leg in there once, took me four hours to eat it.
perhaps Lewis and Hathaway could investigate it
It was the Lion King that did it...
Sad, but there are nicer places to eat along George St and the nearby area. Giraffe was kind of confused as to what to offer people - trying to cater for everyone with their menu, but not doing any of it very well.
It can't be that popular if it is closing!!
I think used to be popular. All eateries seem to go through being 'the place' to visit. Banana Tree next door as well?? the cause?.
Don't worry everyone, it will be replaced by another boring and predictable chain restaurant that serves food that you could cook better at home!
Giraffe is a chain restaurant anyway so like for like
The Abingdon Giraffe (next to Tesco), closed a while ago, same reason. Every time I visited there, a new manager each time, confusion/refusal of advertised discount cards (Oxford Mail card etc), not part of Tesco, so not easy to have a coffee without food...so they said.... now back as a Tesco Cafe, serves Bacon Butties again....and Tea.
Last edited: 1:19pm Wed 17 May 17
The couple of times I ate there, I was still hungry at the end of my meal...
It was cruel to keep animals in there anyway
