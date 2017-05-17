MORE than 100 carers who dedicate their lives to looking after others have been recognised for their work in the county.

The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) celebrated its sixth year hosting an awards ceremony to mark the special work its staff do day in day out.

The Trust's annual Oxfordshire Employee Awards were staged against the grand background of the famous Randolph Hotel in Oxford on May 11.

More than 100 carers from across 17 care homes were given an award during the night including Lisa Bentley of the Old Station House in Abingdon who won Carer of the Year.

The judges commented: "Lisa has only worked in the home since May 2016 and already she has become a very valued member of the team.

"She started life at Old Station House as a housekeeper and soon wanted to become a carer as she felt her heart was in caring.

"In the short time, she has been a care assistant, Lisa has completed the Care Certificate and she is very proud of her badge.

"She has built excellent relationships with the residents in the home.

"When you see Lisa with our residents you would think she has been working in the home for many years instead of a few months."

Other winners on the night included Leader of the Year Natalie Leigh from Glebe House in Kidlington and Haley Williams from Stirlings Care Home in Wantage who took home the Hospitality Award.

The Newcomer of the Year went to Fiona Mayfield from Larkrise Care Home in Banbury and Lucinda Hall from Langford View in Bicester took home the title of Young Carer of the Year.

The judges said: "From the day Lucinda joined Langford View, she dedicated herself in the real sense of the word to providing care for the residents.

"Lucinda is extremely professional, enthusiastic and extremely loyal to both the residents and the trust.

"Lucinda plays a vital role in the smooth running of the home and is an invaluable member of Langford View.

"In the eyes of the home and her colleagues, every home should have a Lucinda and they are truly privileged to have her as a member of their team."

Many more staff were honoured on the night for their impressive achievements, including several Care and Quality Accreditation Awards handed to 11 care homes.

OSJCT Oxfordshire assistant operations director Patsy Just said: “Our employees play a critical role in the trust, providing our residents with the highest quality person-centred care, and, because of this, our annual ceremony is a very special event.

"Not only does it bring together our care teams from across the county, but it also gives us the opportunity to show our gratitude for all the hard work of those who make a tremendous difference in our residents’ lives.

"All of our employees at this year’s event have shown the utmost commitment and dedication to the trust and everyone living in our Care Homes throughout Oxfordshire.

"Whether celebrating long service, individual training achievements and group accreditations or receiving one of our prized ‘Oscars’, all of 2017’s award recipients are extremely deserving of the recognition and should be very proud."