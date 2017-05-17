CRIMINALS who attacked a pair of victims during an 'ugly' scuffle have avoided jail.

Benjamin Jamieson and Thomas Arvanitakis, who admitted affray, launched their assault on John Nixon and step-son Richard Bennett more than two years ago on October 11, 2014.

His sister Rebecca Jamieson appeared alongside the pair in the dock at Oxford Crown Court after rushing down a street in her car towards Mr Nixon after the brawl.

The court was told the victims went to Rebecca Jamieson's home, confronting her about alleged criminal damage they suspected she was involved in.

Prosecutor John Waller said Arvanitakis, her partner at the time, opened the door, becoming confrontational when they asked to speak to his girlfriend.

Benjamin Jamieson then strolled to the door, with his sister in tow, before becoming aggressive and declaring 'you're dead, I'm going to do you'.

He then armed himself with a claw hammer, threatening Mr Bennett with the weapon.

Arvanitakis, 25, swung for Mr Nixon, striking him to his face and upper body before the victim retaliated and threw punches back.

The violent outburst left Mr Nixon with a cut lip, tender nose and wobbly front teeth, Mr Waller went on to say.

Benjamin Jamieson, 28, then grabbed jump leads, swinging them around his head and slapping the back of Mr Bennett.

Mr Nixon backed away from the house, calling on neighbours to rush to his aid and call the police.

While 'seeking refuge' with a group of builders working in the street, he spotted Benjamin Jamieson and Mr Bennett 'tussling' in the road.

Benjamin Jamieson, of Queens Avenue, Kidlington, then bellowed: "You don't realise what you have done. I'm going to make sure you're done."

Mr Nixon rushed to a nearby road in an attempt to flag down police on their way when he noticed Benjamin Jamieson swinging a broken broom handle.

A BMW driven by Rebecca Jamieson then appeared, zooming towards Mr Nixon as he stood in the road, the prosecutor said.

He was just a metre from the kerb when the car 'deliberately swerved' towards him, forcing him to leap out of the way.

The court was told Rebecca Jamieson, of Gravel Pits Lane, Yarnton, had undergone a termination the day before the clash and was emotionally unstable and vulnerable.

The 26-year-old, who had 16 convictions for 33 offences, said Arvanitakis was shouting at her to 'get away' while in the BMW, but claimed she slowed down when she saw Mr Nixon.

Louis French, defending Arvanitakis, of Banstead Street, Southwark, said he left the scuffle 'relatively quickly', doing very little after initially striking Mr Nixon.

Benjamin Jamieson, who had seven convictions for 10 offences, was handed a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a 200-hour unpaid work requirement and a six-month supervision order, and told to pay £800 costs and £200 compensation.

Arvanitakis, who had nine convictions for 15 offences, was given a community order, with a 120-hour unpaid work requirement, and told to pay £200 compensation and £500 costs.

Rebecca Jamieson, who admitted dangerous driving, was handed a community order with a 100-hour unpaid work requirement and a six-month supervision order, a 12-month driving ban, as well as £500 costs.

All three must pay a victim surcharge and were ordered to undergo four days of restorative justice, while the siblings were made subject to a restraining order.