SCORES of people with a keen interest crafts visited a historic manor farm for a craft market and country show.

The event was held at Cogges Manor Farm in Witney earlier this month.

Cogges teamed up with Oxfordshire Makers, who bring together designers and makers for markets where visitors can buy direct from the artists themselves.

There were 30 stalls on offer, as well as demonstrations and workshops throughout the course of the day.

One of the brands on display was Oxford-based Agemes, which creates handmade luggage and accessories.