THE gardens of a care home in Wantage got a colourful makeover, thanks to a team of volunteers led by charity champion Ray Collins.

There are about 40 residents at Stirlings, which is run by the charity the Orders of St John Care Trust.

Town mayor Steve Trinder joined the team of volunteers at the home in Garston Lane on Sunday.

Some residents have been diagnosed with dementia or suffer physical disabilities.

Shop manager Mr Collins has led hundreds of fundraising and charitable events in Wantage over the past decade and last year set up his own charity, the Ray Collins Charitable Trust, to make fundraising easier.

Mr Collins said: "We did the makeover over three days – from Thursday to Sunday– and we had 10 tonnes of topsoil brought in.

"It was a mammoth job.

"There were about 30 volunteers over three days and the garden now looks amazing – the staff and residents are so pleased with it.

"We dug out three beds which were overgrown and planted new flowers, created a vegetable patch and a herb garden.

"Pupils from Charlton Primary School are interested in coming along to keep things tidy and build some bird boxes and bug houses.

"We also painted seven benches purple and brought in some fruit plants – gooseberries, strawberries and raspberries.

"I think we achieved quite a lot in a fairly short space of time."

Mr Collins, manager of Peter Ledbury electrical store, said the team's effort was supported by Acorn Timber, which supplied materials for the makeover.

He added: "It was great to see Steve Trinder come along and help out. I don't think a Wantage mayor has ever worked harder."

Mr Collins said the makeover cost about £2,000 and was funded through donations to the charity.

He added: "We have a pot of money and when these projects come up we fund them."

Mr Collins said volunteers Lyndsey Champ and Jenny Church picked out the plants and the flowers and arranged them in the garden.

In recent years Mr Collins has led a team of volunteers preparing Christmas lunches for the elderly at the town's health and wellbeing centre.