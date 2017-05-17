A TEENAGER triumphed after taking on an ambitious tune at a talent contest.

Brodie Johnson, 14, treated residents to her rendition of an Adele song at a care home competition.

She was hailed winner over seven other acts at Bridge House in Abingdon, with contestants' ages spanning 74 years.

A panel of judges picked their favourite after the final Bridge House Has Talent showcase last Friday, following a series of knock-out stages.

The care home's manager June Maharaj said: "This was the first time Bridge House has run a talent competition and it has been a resounding success.

"We have run a number of auditions over the last few months and we have been so impressed with the talent not only at Bridge House but also in the local Abingdon community."

Brodie, who attends John Mason School, wowed her audience by performing Adele's song Daydreamer and won the £200 prize money.

The Abingdon resident plays violin in the school's folk group and also sings and plays guitar at open mic nights in Didcot.

Judges included Abingdon Music Centre director Helen Eccleston, and Bridge House residents and relatives.

They named 12-year-old singer and songwriter Sophie Atkinson as the runner-up.

Both girls went up against finalists including eight-year-old Darcey Ridge, who was the youngest competitor, and 82-year-old Bridge House resident Duncan Osbourne.

All entrants received a certificate, a goodie bag and will be invited to attend a champagne high tea at the home in Thames View.