MORE than 200 people turned out to support an animal charity as it attempted to break a world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as cats.

An impressive 219 people dressed head to toe with ears, tails and whiskers, turned up to support Blue Cross's record bid at the national pet charity’s headquarters in Shilton Road, Burford.

It wasn’t enough to set a new Guinness World Record, which was saw 440 people dressed as felines turn out in Malaysia earlier this month, but they helped the pet charity to raise £2,000 on the day.

The record attempt took place during a fun day event at the centre, with stalls, a fun fair, music and games for all the family.

Tina Burdett, Blue Cross community fundraising officer, said: “Although we didn’t break a world record, we were delighted that so many people made the effort to dress up and travel to the centre to support our record attempt.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and for taking part and helping us to raise such a fantastic amount.

“The money will help Blue Cross continue its work looking after the sick, injured and homeless pets at our rehoming centres and hospitals across the country.”

Blue Cross charity has 11 centres across the country which care for homeless animals.