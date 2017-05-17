See all the pictures from the Royal couple's visit here

IT WAS time for tea as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall took a well-earned break at Maggie’s cancer support charity in Oxford.

The Duchess stopped off at the centre, based at the Churchill Hospital, where staff and volunteers had put on a spread of tea and scones.

But the pressure was on for the kitchen staff who had specially made a teacake using the family recipe shared by The Duchess for the charity.

Before tucking into the afternoon tea, The Duchess was greeted by staff and volunteers before being shown some of the activities that are hosted at the cancer support centre.

Showing off some of the headdress techniques taught during in the centre’s Talking Heads sessions were patients Karma Almosawi and Tracey Jameson.

Ms Jameson, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July 2016, said: “It was amazing to have The Duchess visit us as I think it is important for her to see what goes on here.

“She is a very busy person and to have someone like that to think we are sufficiently important enough to come by and see what we do - it is very touching.”

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall became president of Maggie’s in 2008 and the Oxford centre officially opened in 2014.

Ms Jameson added: “Maggie’s is situated here, where so many of us come to the Churchill to have treatment, as a sort of oasis.

“We are very fortunate to have the centre and the staff at the Churchill and the John Radcliffe Hospitals are tremendous. They are extraordinary staff and without them I would not be here.”

Ms Almosawi, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, said: “The Duchess is such a well known character. You feel quite supported by her just coming along to visit.

“When I was speaking with her realised she is very gentle. It is lovely that she has come here today.”

The Duchess went on to watch a yoga session held with patients at the centre, before sitting down for a cup of tea.

Shen then chatted with 47-year-old patient Claire Myerson who said they spoke about healthy foods and the importance of things other than the medication that comes with cancer.

Mrs Myerson, from Sutton Courtenay, said: “She was lovely to speak with, very down to earth and very informed about Maggie’s and the needs of cancer patients.

“She had us all at ease straight away.”

She added that the royal visitor spoke about the other services Maggie’s offers and Mrs Myerson shared her Maggie’s recipe for beetroot and chocolate brownies which she learnt through the nutrition courses with the centre.

Mrs Myerson also spoke highly of the centre and called on any patient in the same shoes to make that first step into the centre and find a world of support inside.

Before the Duchess headed on to her next tour she was presented some posies and said:”Everybody here...you do such a wonderful job.

“I visit Maggie’s throughout the country and wherever you go you get the same atmosphere it’s always uplifting.

“That’s what Maggie’s does ,it instils this positive attitude which is the kind of support people need.”