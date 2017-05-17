A 'FAILED' parking scheme that fined drivers tens of thousands of pounds has been scrapped after a deluge of complaints.

Coxeter House in Abingdon has finally persuaded a private firm to drop more than 1,500 penalty charges and dozens of court cases against drivers who used its car park – claiming it was hassling people who were eligible to park there.

The cluster of buildings in Stratton Way accommodates 13 businesses including a gym and shops, whose staff and customers can use the 50 on-site parking spaces.

Following problems with town centre shoppers taking spots without permission, Coxeter House employed UK Car Park Management (UKCPM) to enforce a new system.

James Coxeter, speaking on behalf of Coxeter House, said: "There was pressure to keep it free for genuine customers. In hindsight, we should have just left it as it was."

The system they asked UKCPM to install in late 2015 involved tablet computers, which drivers had to tap their registration number into each time they visited one of the Coxeter House businesses.

Cameras would snap photos of registration plates upon entry and begin drawing up a ticket, which was only cancelled if that same registration was later entered on the tablet.

But Mr Coxeter said the tablets would 'frequently fail', adding: "More than 1,500 genuine customers got tickets within a few months.

"It put people off wanting to come back – the gym was beginning to lose customers.

"We said we wanted the tickets cancelling and UKCPM refused. As we are the landowners, they were [supposed to be] acting on our behalf.

"I can't express the time and sleepless nights we spent trying to sort this out."

Those fined were ordered to pay a £60 penalty, increasing to £100 after 14 days.

Coxeter House asked to cancel its contract with UKCPM in March 2016 after problems persisted, and resorted to switching off the system after a lack of response.

The parking company's solicitor sent letters to 90 people threatening court action, who Mr Coxeter claimed were all genuine customers.

It also demanded £7,000 from Coxeter House due to the contract being cut – a sum Mr Coxeter branded ‘ludicrous’.

After months of fruitless chasing he contacted ITV's Tonight programme to appear on a feature about parking companies, due to air this month.

UKCPM has since agreed to scrap all outstanding fines.

Its director James Randall said Coxeter House chose to install a 'tough scheme' and insisted the tablets were not faulty, but many drivers simply did not enter registration numbers.

He added: "We've been made a scapegoat, we only gave them what they wanted.

"It's only going to work if you abide by it.

"As a goodwill gesture, we decided to cancel all outstanding parking charges. We decided recently that all cases going to court would be retracted.

"It was an ongoing dispute that we have decided to walk away from."

One South Abingdon resident, who did not want to be named, was due to fight her case in court in July.

The 38-year-old visited an Indian restaurant at Coxeter House on Valentine's Day 2016, but admitted she did not provide registration details.

She said: "I paid on card so had proof I was there. It's unbelievable it got so far.

"It seems like Coxeter's had a complete nightmare. I haven't been back since, I'm still too nervous."

Coxeter House now employs a warden to manually monitor car parking, and Mr Coxeter pledged not to trust another parking company with his tenant's customers again.