A BEREAVED mum is organising a fundraiser so families will have the same chance she had to say goodbye to her baby.

Last year Elsa Codrington suffered the heartbreak of saying goodbye to her two-hour-old daughter Luna-Mae after she was born prematurely at 23 weeks.

But the 29-year-old from Jericho said the pain of her daughter's death on May 19, 2016, was eased by the John Radcliffe Hospital's CuddleCot.

Now she wants to raise funds to buy another of the devices.

She said: "It was an extremely difficult time for my family and me.

"But the John Radcliffe have CuddleCots, which allow you to spend as much time as you need with your baby before you have the funeral.

"It meant so much to me to be able to use it because we were able to spend another three days with her.

"That would not have been possible if the hospital did not have a CuddleCot for us to use."

The CuddleCot system cools the baby, allowing them to remain with their family for a precious few days.

The CuddleCot cooling pad is placed in a Moses basket, pram or bed and comes in different sizes for premature and full term babies.

Miss Codrington added: "My dad does not live in Oxford and so the only reason he got to meet his granddaughter is because of the CuddleCot.

"It was so important for me that everyone in the family had a chance to say goodbye to her.

"My mum got to bathe her too.

"It made all the difference to us, that we could have that extra time with her."

Miss Codrington is fundraising for another CuddleCot to be donated to the John Radcliffe.

Each cot costs £1,750 and Miss Codrington is organising a charity evening to also donate money to Sands, the stillborn and neonatal death charity.

She added: "It meant the world to me and I want other families who end up going through the pain and grief of losing a child to have that chance too.

"Sands has been a fantastic support during and after so I feel it is really important for me to fundraise for them too."

The charity evening will be held at the Holiday Inn at the Pear Tree Roundabout north of Oxford on Saturday.

Tickets for the meal are sold out but guests can turn up on the night from 9pm and pay £10 for the event.

All funds will go towards the charity.

Those who bought tickets in advance will enjoy a three-course meal, entertainment from the KC's Dance School, followed by an auction and a party to finish off the night.

To donate and for more information about the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elsa-codrington