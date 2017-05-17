CHART-topping musician Stormzy pledged £9,000 to help an Oxford student achieve her Harvard dream.

The hip hop and grime artist donated the money to Fiona Asiedu after her friend shared her crowdfunding page on Twitter.

Final year Oxford University student Miss Asiedu needed £12,000 to help cover the cost of a master's in human development and psychology, at the world-renowned university in the USA.

A friend shared her fundrasing drive on Twitter, which Stormzy retweeted to his 695,000 followers before donating most of the money himself.

Miss Asiedu wrote on her Crowdfunder page that she was 'particularly interested in psychological development of individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, specifically ethnic minorities and those from working class backgrounds'.

The student, who is from south London, added: "Studying human development and psychology will equip me with the knowledge and skills necessary to generate effective interventions, particularly targeted at young people, to uphold healthy psychological development within this community."

She told the London Evening Standard she had briefly met the musician at an Afro-Carribean club in Oxford, and that she was 'overwhelmed and shocked' by his response to her campaign.

Miss Asiedu's friend later posted a message on Twitter saying the pair would like to take the music star for dinner at chicken restaurant chain Nando's - to which he replied 'deal!'

As donations continued to flood in, she said she will use the excess to set up a fund to help black British students with low income secure a place at Oxford or Harvard.