A THIEF remanded into custody after snatching more than £1,000 of games and consoles has been released on the day of his sentence.

Kray Johnson pinched the goods from a bedroom at Chalmore House, a home for vulnerable adults in Wallingford where he lived, when the tenant had popped out.

The 29-year-old, who spent seven months on remand after being charged, was slapped with an eight-month sentence for his offending on Thursday.

It meant the criminal had already served the length of his sentence behind bars and could be released to undergo treatment at Littlemore Mental Health Centre.

Sentencing at Oxford Crown Court, Judge Maria Lamb said: "This was a pretty mean offence actually, to go into the room of another with somebody else and take his property and then sell it for cash."

Johnson's victim left his room to collect medication, spotting the defendant and another person sneaking out with items when he returned, prosecutor Martin Khoshdel said.

The thief pinched a £350 Xbox and a collection of 10 games worth a total of £400, as well as a £200 Nexus tablet and £50 speakers, at about 11am on October 3 last year.

A £140 Nintendo 3DS, as well as six games worth a total of £135, were recovered at Reading's Cash Solutions, the court was told.

Police arrested Johnson the following day, catching him with a 'golf ball-sized' amount of herbal cannabis, Mr Khoshdel added.

Defence barrister Claire Fraser said Johnson, who had two previous convictions, had been recalled by the Ministry of Justice to Littlemore Mental Health Centre.

The defendant, of Chalmore House, Reading Road Wallingford, was previously handed an indefinite hospital order and intended to return to the Sandford Road site for treatment once freed from jail.

Johnson, who appeared via video link from HMP Bullingdon and must pay a victim surcharge, admitted theft and possession of a class B drug.