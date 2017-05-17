STAFF at a business park near Wallingford have been given the opportunity to put on some gardening gloves and tend their own allotments.

Howbery Park in Crowmarsh Gifford has created a dozen beds in its Cottage Garden which is now available to staff to get together to tend for a year at a time.

The allotments, which have been made using the park’s own compost, have been offered to the park’s tenants on a first-come first-served basis, with an annual changeover to allow as many staff as possible to take part.

Park managers hope the initiative will help staff to stay healthy by getting exercise and grow vegetables at the same time.

Bosses say if staff spend time gardening it will reduce their stress and boost mental health.

Donna Bowles, estates manager at the business park in Benson Lane, said she was delighted with the enthusiastic response from the park’s tenants.

She added: "We are looking forward to seeing staff getting together to grow some great plants or vegetables, with some competitions planned for the tallest sunflower or biggest pumpkin."

The business park features a landscaped parkland where, in recent years, it has developed diverse habitats including wildflower meadows, and last year established two new bee colonies.

Robin Sergi, of Nurture Landscapes, which provides the park’s grounds services, and established the on-site allotments, said: "We are delighted to continue to support Howbery Business Park’s investment in its green spaces, maintaining and developing the flora and fauna of the site.

"The attractive grounds give the park a special feel, and provide a valuable feature that everyone who works or visits the park can enjoy."

Howbery Park, owned by civil engineering company HR Wallingford, has a range of businesses on site including major employers such as the Environment Agency.

The park has planning permission to create 70,000 sq ft of new office space and is the UK’s first solar-powered business park.

It prides itself on creating a sustainable, contemporary working environment for its tenants.

Howbery Park is also home to Aerial Motion Pictures, which trains customers to fly drones safely, and has its own video production company.

Founded by Matt Williams, a former helicopter instructor with thousands of manned flying hours, the company has invested in state-of-the-art drone and camera stabilisation technology.

The firm specialises in capturing smooth footage from the air, on the ground and even underwater.