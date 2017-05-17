A HOSPITAL is urging people to ditch their cars after reports of hour-long delays for patients with the launch of phase two in a sweeping £12.5m infrastructure improvement programme.
Oxfordshire County Council began the second phase of its 23-month long Access to Headington scheme at The Slade on April 18, a programme expected to last six months between Old Road and Hollow Way.
Since the work began which will upgrade junctions and provide bus priority gates among other upgrades Headington’s Churchill Hospital has said that drivers are facing ‘significant’ delays.
In a statement Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “This work is having a significant effect on traffic. Diversions will be in place for all traffic including buses.
“Please do not drive unless you have no other option. Parking space is very limited and there is no on-street parking nearby.
“If you have no alternative, please allow one hour to find a space.”
Headington councillor Liz Brighouse, meanwhile, called for a radical solution and suggested the use of tickets for drivers visiting the hospital to give them priority in making appointments.
She said: “I do think the hospital needs to start looking at other options.
“There are massive queues of traffic and lines of people parking in back roads and buses not being able to get through Wood Farm Road. It’s chaos.”
“Hopefully it will improve when it is done. It is certainly about helping cyclists to get through. We need to encourage that.”
The first section of the phase two works will centre at the junction with Old Road and work down the western side of the road in phases, taking four months to complete.
The eastern side will then be the focus of works for two months, before the third phase begins, expected to commence closer to the Marston area.
Mrs Brighouse also warned that the problem in The Slade area was because of the residential nature of the roads and said that the infrastructure couldn’t cope with the influx of drivers to the area.
One driver who was queueing up along with dozens of other drivers on Monday, Daniel Hayes, 38, said he had ‘great sympathy’ for patients trying to make their appointments.
He said: “The roads here are awful, it’s been like this for a long time now.
“I have to drive through the city and something really needs to be done about all the roadworks. I am constantly delayed.
The county council, meanwhile, said that work was progressing well.
In a statement it added: “To keep traffic flowing through the work, we have kept two lanes running at all times.
“These lanes are narrow so please take extra care and do not overtake cyclists.
“There may be times during this project when the traffic will have to be controlled under temporary traffic lights, however we will keep this to a minimum and during off-peak hours to cause as little disruption as possible.”
Comments
I hope they are not going to put buses & bikes in the same lane like in Botley!
There does seem to be a second kerb going in on stretches of The Slade.
The safest option would be to permanently close the junctions of Dene Road, Cinnaminta Road and Peat Road with The Slade and force all traffic exiting from the notorious Lye Valley Estate to use Bulan Road instead.
“These lanes are narrow so please take extra care and do not overtake cyclists".
Can you remind cyclists to also stay in line and not scrape up the inside of cars knocking wing mirrors and scratching the side of cars.
That's effectively what she is doing - a lot of cyclists in Oxford are too nervous to cycle well out into the flow of traffic because they spend so much time getting shoved off to the left by impatient drivers trying to overtake
Why dont they make use of public transport then ?
Wings mirrors?
Can't be many old cars left around Oxford with those.
"Mrs Brighouse also warned that the problem in The Slade area was because of the residential nature of the roads and said that the infrastructure couldn’t cope with the influx of drivers to the area."
She's got a nerve sounding that pious about it. It's not as though they didn't know the area was primarily residential before they started planning this, and the main reason the buses are having trouble getting through Wood Farm is the decision to run these roadworks at the same time as the work on the tower blocks - all the residents have had their parking removed, which means more cars all over the road, which means that when people try to find a 'clever' shortcut to Old Road there's simply not enough space.
Can we not just shoot some elderly people or cyclists instead of adding to the woes of ordinary people trying drive across a city that can't cope with the number of vehicles on the road?
P. S. Hudspeth.
psychopath on the cycle path...
When they extended the Churchill & surrounding hospitals, nobody took into account that patients need to get to or be taken to hospital by car! Public transport is not the answer, in theory it sounds plausable but the reality is, its not! Its time consuming, unreliable, expensive, vulnerable, inconvenient, doesn't cater for everyone. The reality is Oxfordshire is a county that has to cater for cars, so hospitals need provision for people to access them by car.
I had to go to the hospital recently. Took two buses and an hour and cost £4.40 return. Given that the appointment letter recommended being there an hour early to find a parking space the bus was quicker, probably cheaper and stress free by comparison.
Obviously not everyone is well enough to get public transport to hospital appointments but a lot of people are but don't even consider it.
Exactly! As I've said before, I've been in hospital four times over the last 18 months, and, while I had to be taken there by both ambulance and car on occasion, as soon as I was well enough I used the bus.
As for "adding to the woes of ordinary people trying drive across a city that can't cope with the number of vehicles on the road", have you not noticed the ridiculous absurdity of that comment?
Do you really HAVE to drive, and even if you do, if you're driving from one side to the other, there is a perfectly good ring road. I love it when drivers complain about the traffic ...
Some people DO have to drive, and some people DO have to drive into the city.
Not everyone can use public transport or get on a bike. And those who DO have to drive into the city are demonised by the 2 wheelers and others with an anti-car bias. Those who do HAVE to drive in Oxford know that it is not a fun experience particularly after dark when so many 2 wheelers have an apparent death wish (sorry if that comment has offended any of our beloved cyclists)
Anti car bias - surely, you'll no nothing about the mindless anti-cyclists snowflakes sub division of the car lobby :)
Last edited: 1:03pm Wed 17 May 17
Some people can't or don't want to drive. Currently the terrible provision for cyclists in this country effectively excludes all but the fit and the bold from cycling.
Providing people friendly infrastructure provides, for example, over half of all Dutch school kids to cycle to school. In the UK about 1% cycle. Lack of people friendly infrastructure restricts choices.
I don't think anyone is demonising drivers, as a driver and a car owner I certainly don't.
There isn't room for your cars any more
Exactly !!
The solution is quite simple for the durarion of the road works. Instead of out-patient clinics being held at the Churchill or N.O.C, move them out to the community hospitals in the surrounding towns and adjust the appointments accordingly to suit the rotation, Abingdon area people to have appointments at Abingdon hospital, Bicester area people appointments at Bicester and so on. It will not suit everybody bit it will suit most. X-rays can still be done at some of these hospitals while many of the appointments are justone on one and many can be saved as they are only discussing results of tests which can be done by a telephone conversation. It is a lot easier to move the staff than large numbers of patients Taking traffic out of the equation will reduce the congestion, is that too hard for hospital people to absorb. Think outside the box.
They have spent the last thirty years "consolidating" work that used to be done at cottage hospitals into the main ones in Oxford - and are still closing wards at Banbury - against all advice that this would be problematic. So I don't see them changing their (small) minds now, do you?
You are talking common sense, but they don't seem to have any.
Last edited: 12:36pm Wed 17 May 17
There are some clear solutions required here ... one major one being "the hospitals" need to be moved to a large greenfield site on the edge of Oxford with it's own massive car park, bus service and transport hub. The sites could then be fully redeveloped for high density housing and many problems solved at once ... but hey who wants a REAL strategy when Huddy and Price can tinker with matches, whilst Oxford burns ...
I think most would completely agree, however once the task of moving the hospitals to a say medical campus, the likes of Hudspeth would see that as a signal to surround it with developments and then we all end up where we are now, but your suggestion has credit and I would endorse it. You just have to make it so it remains accessable at all times.
Forget the people missing appointments, forget those trying to visit sick relatives in the hospitals but whatever you do, make sure you dont upset the sacred cyclists.
Can ambulances overtake cyclists, or do they have to wait for the special 2 wheelers too ?
It's not about not upsetting cyclists (sacred or otherwise), it's about not injuring or killing them. The lanes are too narrow to overtake safely. After last week's awful incident you might consider being a bit more understanding about the need to give cyclists adequate space.
And I think most cyclists, like most drivers, are sensible enough to make way for emergency vehicles.
I cannot argue with your comment, my point was more a general one regarding the perceived status of cyclists in Oxford and how we must bend over backwards for them.
Last weeks accident has nothing to do with this. She fell off her bike, and got hit. No narrow roads or road works.
I did not say it did. I said there was a need to give cyclists space.
At least the Churchill has two access roads. The JR has only the one onto Headley Way, a residential road. It is a nightmare. Better forward planning would have alleviated these problems - do we not have highly-paid experts in our planning team? Should they not earn their keep?
Except ... at the moment there are road works within the Churchill site and Churchill Drive is closed ... all access is currently via Roosevelt Drive.
Vital Energi, couldn't run a bath let alone a project of this size which has been laden with problems since they were awarded the contract. Whoever appointed them should be sacked, a total bunch of incompetent half wits, and that is being extremely polite. The upheaval caused is beyond measure and the inconvenience to residents has been enormus, and then the despots at the council in the full knowledge of the other problems in the area start their project to further complicate matters and point the finger at buses, Hudspeths love, as being the answer, when too many buses through Headington are often the cause of many of the problems. Hudspeth lives just up the road from the bus museum at Long handborough, I think that is where he should focus his energy and efforts and get a job there. Fat Controller would fit the bill which would suit his ego, fits with his stature, and above all his dreams.
