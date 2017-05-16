About Cookies

Oxford

As it happened - Royal visit of Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall

Last updated:

    Comments


    or Register to leave a comment and/or receive comment alerts.
    Captain Rum 11:25am Tue 16 May 17

    Bow fawn stoop.

    Score: 6
    Al Yamamah Replying Captain Rum 11:27pm Tue 16 May 17

    Is Jeremy Corbyn in town too?

    Score: 2
    [deleted] Replying Captain Rum 3:44pm Tue 16 May 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    [deleted] 12:22pm Tue 16 May 17
    [deleted]
    Score: 0
    Im-ya-dad 1:51pm Tue 16 May 17

    Put all the royals in orange jump suits and off to some hidden prison on a island. Let me guess deleted by OM. Freedom of speech hey

    Score: 1
    Al Yamamah Replying Im-ya-dad 11:26pm Tue 16 May 17

    Just remember: The Queen still ***** and it stinks. Plus she's going to die.

    Score: 1
    Captain Rum 4:30pm Tue 16 May 17

    I just knew there would be an "as it happens". People need to get into the 21st century. Royal family is an obselete and undemocratic establishment. Republic now!!

    Score: 4
    Al Yamamah Replying Captain Rum 11:25pm Tue 16 May 17

    Republic later.. possibly.. after we've had police state followed by martial law then civil war.

    Otherwise, should be relatively straightforward I guess.

    Score: 0
    sevenspoons 4:56pm Tue 16 May 17

    The covered market is crowded at the best of times!

    Score: 0
    Going_Digital 5:30pm Tue 16 May 17

    The world needs neither monarchs or religions, it is such a shame we are still stuck with both.

    Score: 3
    Al Yamamah 11:19pm Tue 16 May 17

    Theresa May and now the man who is either soon to be King for one of the shortest reigns or the man who gets outlived by his mother and never gets to be King. Unless maybe that thing about burying crystals in a skull at midnight in the garden actually brings about eternal life after all. Mind you, looking at Prince Phillip's face is a bit like staring into the eyes of the undead.

    Last edited: 8:39am Wed 17 May 17

    Score: 1
    John Lamb 11:51pm Tue 16 May 17

    The Duchy of Cornwall makes smashing Lemon Curd
    The Duchess.....er.....d
    oes....er....Charles

    Last edited: 11:51pm Tue 16 May 17

    Score: 0

