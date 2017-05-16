THE new mayor of Abingdon has revealed hopes to plug the town as a tourism spot and support local charities.

Jan Morter was voted in as the new mayor last week, and announced her chosen charities will be Against Breast Cancer and The Abingdon Bridge.

The mother-of-two has served on Abingdon Town Council since 2007 and lived in the town since 1990, becoming particularly involved with the county's music service.

She said she was 'very excited' for the year ahead, adding: "As mayor I hope to raise awareness of Abingdon as a thriving market town, and a great place for people to visit to sample the heritage, the river walks, the museum, and not least the excellent pubs."

Mrs Morter took over from outgoing mayor Alice Badcock and appointed councillor Margaret Crick as her deputy - a post that she herself previously filled until being promoted.

Speaking at her swearing-in ceremony at St Helen's Church on Wednesday, she pledged to raise money for two charities based in the town.

Of Against Breast Cancer, which funds research into the secondary spread of breast cancer, she said the charity was working on 'exciting projects' to help find more effective treatments for the disease.

Mrs Morter added: "I recently toured their labs in Oxford and looked down a microscope to see a cancer cell. This year I hope to raise awareness of this charity as well as funds."

The Abingdon Bridge (TAB) will also benefit from her new role as mayor, helping to support its work helping vulnerable young people in the town, including those struggling with addiction.

Mrs Morter, who is town councillor for the Abbey ward, said: "Over recent years TAB has been grateful to local councils, businesses and churches in providing the backbone of funding. Now, hopefully, I will be able to contribute to those funds as well."