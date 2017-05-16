THERESA May tried to calm fears production of the Mini could be moved out of Oxford as she insisted the UK will get a ‘good deal’ after Brexit.
In a visit to the city yesterday, the Prime Minister said she wanted the automotive industry to stay ‘competitive’ and would listen to concerns of business leaders.
But she warned stricter border controls were what ‘people voted for’, despite Mini Plant owner BMW calling for ‘free movement’ for its workers.
Chief executive Harald Krueger last week said the company was ‘flexible’ about where it produced its Mini series, with union bosses yesterday calling on the Government to secure the plant’s future.
Political opponents accused Mrs May’s Conservatives of ‘inaction and posturing’ over the issue.
But responding to the concerns in an interview with the Oxford Mail, the Prime Minister said: “What BMW want, as do other companies and businesses in the UK, is we get a really good deal from Brexit and from our negotiations with the European Union.
“We want a comprehensive free trade agreement with as free and frictionless trade as possible between the UK and the EU in the future and you can only do that with strong hand in negotiations, you only do that with a strong and stable government and leadership that can take those negotiations forward – because they are going to be tough.”
When asked what guarantees she could give BMW about the movement of its workers, a key concern raised by its chief executive, she added: “When we leave the European Union we will be able to put into place our own controls of borders for people coming in from the EU into the UK.
“That is one of the things people voted for when they voted to leave.
“As we develop the rules for EU citizens in future, as we have done in the past with people from outside the EU, we will of course take into consideration the needs of business here in the UK.
“But the underlying feature is we recognise we want to welcome the brightest and the best here and we will continue to do so.”
BMW’s Cowley plant builds 1,000 models of the Mini every day, but bosses are currently deliberating over where production of a new electric version of the iconic car should be located.
In comments last week to shareholders, Mr Krueger said: “You know that we make Mini models at VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. We’re flexible.”
He also called for ‘pragmatism’ in Brexit talks, adding: “That means no new barriers to trade, free movement for skilled workers.”
And yesterday Unite the Union warned the fate of thousands of jobs depended on the outcome of negotiations.
Spokesman Alex Flynn said: “We are one with BMW and other car manufacturers in the UK about the need to to have tariff-free access to the single market and the customs union. It is essential to the future of the industry and the jobs which depend on it, both directly and indirectly, in Oxfordshire and the wider region.
“Auto manufacturers need that access because car parts go backwards and forwards between the UK and the rest of Europe a number of times, so putting up trade barriers will put up costs.
“The Government has got to secure the plant’s future and that of manufacturing.”
Mini Plant production line worker Roland Higgs, from Bicester, said there were not yet any ‘major concerns’ on the shop floor.
The 63-year-old, who is planning to vote for Labour, added: “Until the discussions start, people won’t understand what effect it might or might not have. There is always this underlying threat it could be moved. But the investment has been too great in Oxford to throw it away – it’s hundreds of millions of pounds.
“It would not make sense.”
Comments
The only deal you will get off the Tories are lower wages and higher rents. Not one single word about pensions - take note.
The only deal you will get off the Tories are lower wages and higher rents. Not one single word about pensions - take note.
My wage's haven't gone lower, If I don't like my current job or salary, I find a new one. This is called the real world not some socialist trade union unrealistic utopia where everything gets spoon fed to you on a plate.
My wage's haven't gone lower, If I don't like my current job or salary, I find a new one. This is called the real world not some socialist trade union unrealistic utopia where everything gets spoon fed to you on a plate.
However, for the true situation using the official government figures where real wages are still 8% below 2008 levels for the majority, who don't have the luxury of flipping jobs, Utopia is a long way away, especially with Austerity strangling the many for the gains of the few. Thought you might need a reality check !
However, for the true situation using the official government figures where real wages are still 8% below 2008 levels for the majority, who don't have the luxury of flipping jobs, Utopia is a long way away, especially with Austerity strangling the many for the gains of the few. Thought you might need a reality check !
Have your wages risen in line with the cost of living though? Food prices have gone up, housing, rent, inflation. I'm sure you're getting less for your money than you were a few years ago. That is a comparable to wages being lowered.
Have your wages risen in line with the cost of living though? Food prices have gone up, housing, rent, inflation. I'm sure you're getting less for your money than you were a few years ago. That is a comparable to wages being lowered.
yes they have - by changing jobs for a better paid one, the option is open for everyone (that can be bothered) not just the few.
yes they have - by changing jobs for a better paid one, the option is open for everyone (that can be bothered) not just the few.
Google pay's us monthly,Everybody can earn now from home 10000+ USD monthly... I am just working 3 to 4 hours in a day and generate extra cash. You also can earn, you can join or check more information by below site
... www.webjob2.com
When you trust the pledges of a Politician over your Union, you know that just like Labour, Union's no longer represent the best interests of the British workforce. The Union continue to believe the strikes are having a definitive impact, all whilst at a time of uncertainty due to numerous political changes, BMW reconsiders it's base options for production.
Good job Unite. An old fashioned operation run by old fashioned geezers without a braincell between them. Reminds you of Carry On At Your Convenience somewhat, doesn't it!
Last edited: 7:48am Wed 17 May 17
When you trust the pledges of a Politician over your Union, you know that just like Labour, Union's no longer represent the best interests of the British workforce. The Union continue to believe the strikes are having a definitive impact, all whilst at a time of uncertainty due to numerous political changes, BMW reconsiders it's base options for production.
Good job Unite. An old fashioned operation run by old fashioned geezers without a braincell between them. Reminds you of Carry On At Your Convenience somewhat, doesn't it!
After tha Brexit vote, no amount of activity by insincere politicians will impact BMW's decision. Remove free trade and the consequence is move BMW to mainland europe. Not rocket science and wearing the nationalistic rose tinted glasses of brexiteers is the issue. Simple economics, the nation was warned.
After tha Brexit vote, no amount of activity by insincere politicians will impact BMW's decision. Remove free trade and the consequence is move BMW to mainland europe. Not rocket science and wearing the nationalistic rose tinted glasses of brexiteers is the issue. Simple economics, the nation was warned.
If you were BMW, why produce cars here and find improting them to Europe diffuclt and costly? Odds on that car making will disappear from Oxford. Should please the working class UKIPers no end!
If you were BMW, why produce cars here and find improting them to Europe diffuclt and costly? Odds on that car making will disappear from Oxford. Should please the working class UKIPers no end!
Remember her words !! This is the party that got British Steel such a good deal ... ahem !!
Remember her words !! This is the party that got British Steel such a good deal ... ahem !!
The only thing you can trust this Tory toff to do is to break any promises she makes.
The only thing you can trust this Tory toff to do is to break any promises she makes.
Tory and Trust are two words which should never be used in the same sentence.
Tory and Trust are two words which should never be used in the same sentence.
Does anybody remember the Jungle book and who sang the song "Trust in me!". Sort of explains my view in relation to the motives of Theressssa May.
Does anybody remember the Jungle book and who sang the song "Trust in me!". Sort of explains my view in relation to the motives of Theressssa May.
There is no 'good deal' to be had with the EU. There's the best deal we can expect which will be much worse than what we have now, and how big May's majority is or how strong and stable she claims to be won't make a jot of difference in negotiations.
In terms of companies like BMW, a hard brexit will seriously impact their business. The best we can hope for is that they'll keep a scaled down facility to make cars just for British consumption. But that won't be an output of anything like 1000 cars a day. There will inevitably be job losses.
Any claims to the contrary by Mrs May is whistling in the dark.
There is no 'good deal' to be had with the EU. There's the best deal we can expect which will be much worse than what we have now, and how big May's majority is or how strong and stable she claims to be won't make a jot of difference in negotiations.
In terms of companies like BMW, a hard brexit will seriously impact their business. The best we can hope for is that they'll keep a scaled down facility to make cars just for British consumption. But that won't be an output of anything like 1000 cars a day. There will inevitably be job losses.
Any claims to the contrary by Mrs May is whistling in the dark.
Ahh welll at least we have had confirmation of the green party policy in writing - "No Brexit"
Ahh welll at least we have had confirmation of the green party policy in writing - "No Brexit"
It is very simple. A good deal can be reached if we compromise on things like free movement and contributing in other ways. That is the way the world works at every level. Hopefully she will change her tone after winning a big majority, but if not we are getting absolutely nothing.
It is very simple. A good deal can be reached if we compromise on things like free movement and contributing in other ways. That is the way the world works at every level. Hopefully she will change her tone after winning a big majority, but if not we are getting absolutely nothing.
"I put this to Scottish S.N.P.
Can Unelected Ms. May + Ms. Davidson clarify if they are for everyone in all parts of the U.K.
On the other hand, are they just for Tory party RICH funder this Fox + Badger C**p laws.
Will not feed or help us all in the U.K.
Alternatively, help deals made in E.U.
So come on Unelected Ms. May + her sidekick Ms. Davidson,
Tell us the truth here now.
Or is it you are only for the Tory rich people and Not the rest of us all the people living here in this country be them poor, old, disabled, mentally ill, them living on the streets,
“I posted this below yesterday o.k. commenter.
“I wish a true reply for the Tory members Ms. May + Mr. Davidson
Remember your reply could depend on waver you get “my,
Vote or not in June 2017.
However, it must be the all truth only no lies, as we voters are,
Sick of them now day in day out of Tory Govt members.
Q! ------Put to S.N.P.
Alex Salmond moves to challenge Ruth Davidson
COME CLEAN TORY PARTY MEMBER PLEASE.
Mr. Salmond Please!
Can you please ask Ms. Davidson a couple of question?
Can she tell the voter up Scotland, Northern Inland, Wales, U.K. part?
Q!
1**what the "Hell" as Fox killing + Badger baiting got to do with the,
Running of all the “U.K. parts of the good country?
2**Plus the deals to be made with E.U. country?
We have tried to ask Her Boss in London Unelected P.M. Ms. May,
However, got no response for Tory Govt or any Tory M.P. on the matter.
3**Will Ms. Davidson be putting any Fox heads, or Badger heads,
Alternatively, their skins on her walls at home to view?
4** Will Ms. Davidson be voting for the return of Fox + Badger hunting just to please her rich Tory party funders, yes or no?
As they are the only ones going benefit out of the Tory Govt, putting it back,
In party Manifesto papers, For June 2017 election votes ONLY.
For the rich to kill at weekend is for fun only.
"I put this to Scottish S.N.P.
Can Unelected Ms. May + Ms. Davidson clarify if they are for everyone in all parts of the U.K.
On the other hand, are they just for Tory party RICH funder this Fox + Badger C**p laws.
Will not feed or help us all in the U.K.
Alternatively, help deals made in E.U.
So come on Unelected Ms. May + her sidekick Ms. Davidson,
Tell us the truth here now.
Or is it you are only for the Tory rich people and Not the rest of us all the people living here in this country be them poor, old, disabled, mentally ill, them living on the streets,
“I posted this below yesterday o.k. commenter.
“I wish a true reply for the Tory members Ms. May + Mr. Davidson
Remember your reply could depend on waver you get “my,
Vote or not in June 2017.
However, it must be the all truth only no lies, as we voters are,
Sick of them now day in day out of Tory Govt members.
Q! ------Put to S.N.P.
Alex Salmond moves to challenge Ruth Davidson
COME CLEAN TORY PARTY MEMBER PLEASE.
Mr. Salmond Please!
Can you please ask Ms. Davidson a couple of question?
Can she tell the voter up Scotland, Northern Inland, Wales, U.K. part?
Q!
1**what the "Hell" as Fox killing + Badger baiting got to do with the,
Running of all the “U.K. parts of the good country?
2**Plus the deals to be made with E.U. country?
We have tried to ask Her Boss in London Unelected P.M. Ms. May,
However, got no response for Tory Govt or any Tory M.P. on the matter.
3**Will Ms. Davidson be putting any Fox heads, or Badger heads,
Alternatively, their skins on her walls at home to view?
4** Will Ms. Davidson be voting for the return of Fox + Badger hunting just to please her rich Tory party funders, yes or no?
As they are the only ones going benefit out of the Tory Govt, putting it back,
In party Manifesto papers, For June 2017 election votes ONLY.
For the rich to kill at weekend is for fun only.
"The investment has been too great in Oxford to throw it away – it’s hundreds of millions of pounds. It would not make sense."
Depends how much money you are losing importing and exporting parts, and cost of the wages of workers on top... Look what happened to car-making in Australia (a country with secure borders, a points entry system, and anti-immigrant stance) -
http://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/australias-car-industry-one-year-from-closing-its-doors-20151012-gk7ip0.html
BMW could very easily decide to relocate, take all the equipment, and with a waiver on skilled car industry workers from the German government, even tempt some of the skilled workers over to mainland Europe, especially if they are EU citizens anyway.
It would actually be far more profitable for BMW to build their electric cars in Germany.
It's so sad that such a old car plant is now in danger (again) at a high point in its history, (and producing decent quality cars and making a profit, too.) Politicians have bungled with the Cowley plant before, now they are risking to bungle it again in their selfish attempt to save face after holding a badly thought out referendum. Believe me, they really don't care about Cowley's workers - all Theresa May cares about is trying to keep the rabid Anti-Europe backbenchers under control in her own party.
Last edited: 8:07pm Tue 16 May 17
"The investment has been too great in Oxford to throw it away – it’s hundreds of millions of pounds. It would not make sense."
Depends how much money you are losing importing and exporting parts, and cost of the wages of workers on top... Look what happened to car-making in Australia (a country with secure borders, a points entry system, and anti-immigrant stance) -
http://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/australias-car-industry-one-year-from-closing-its-doors-20151012-gk7ip0.html
BMW could very easily decide to relocate, take all the equipment, and with a waiver on skilled car industry workers from the German government, even tempt some of the skilled workers over to mainland Europe, especially if they are EU citizens anyway.
It would actually be far more profitable for BMW to build their electric cars in Germany.
It's so sad that such a old car plant is now in danger (again) at a high point in its history, (and producing decent quality cars and making a profit, too.) Politicians have bungled with the Cowley plant before, now they are risking to bungle it again in their selfish attempt to save face after holding a badly thought out referendum. Believe me, they really don't care about Cowley's workers - all Theresa May cares about is trying to keep the rabid Anti-Europe backbenchers under control in her own party.
And we're talking long term futures here. When you're faced with losses in the billions over the next 10 -20 years a company the size of BMW will go where the profits are. A few hundred million will be small change in those circumstances, especially when you can move most of the manufacturing infrastructure quite easily and if there are inducements in other EU countries to get them to move or stay put.
There seem to be short memories here about how much we had to offer Japanese car makers during the 80s to set up factories here, and we've already seen May doing under the counter deals with Nissan to try to head off their inevitable post-Brexit departure.
Sure many of these factories will take the money we'll have to offer them to stay, but how long will it last? How long will we be able to maintain the subsidies with falling tax returns?
When we finally run out of credit (both public and private) the only option will be tax rises that hit everyone. And we've already had hints of a VAT rise which was quickly rowed back on when the press got a whiff of it.
Last edited: 2:10pm Tue 16 May 17
And we're talking long term futures here. When you're faced with losses in the billions over the next 10 -20 years a company the size of BMW will go where the profits are. A few hundred million will be small change in those circumstances, especially when you can move most of the manufacturing infrastructure quite easily and if there are inducements in other EU countries to get them to move or stay put.
There seem to be short memories here about how much we had to offer Japanese car makers during the 80s to set up factories here, and we've already seen May doing under the counter deals with Nissan to try to head off their inevitable post-Brexit departure.
Sure many of these factories will take the money we'll have to offer them to stay, but how long will it last? How long will we be able to maintain the subsidies with falling tax returns?
When we finally run out of credit (both public and private) the only option will be tax rises that hit everyone. And we've already had hints of a VAT rise which was quickly rowed back on when the press got a whiff of it.
BMW will move production to other lower cost economies (Poland) irregardless of brexit. don't blame any of this on brexit, a multinational company will always evaluate manufacturing costs and look for the cheapest option.
Sadly the action by the Unions at BMW will be a driving force in this decision in much the same way the Royal Mail strikes forced the closure of the Oxford sorting office.
Last edited: 8:42am Wed 17 May 17
BMW will move production to other lower cost economies (Poland) irregardless of brexit. don't blame any of this on brexit, a multinational company will always evaluate manufacturing costs and look for the cheapest option.
Sadly the action by the Unions at BMW will be a driving force in this decision in much the same way the Royal Mail strikes forced the closure of the Oxford sorting office.
Theresa May asks Mini workers in Oxford: ‘Trust me to get a deal’
Says her with a guaranteed pension and a multi millionaire husband, just like Thatcher who is pulling all her strings.
WHEN WILL THE NATION WAKE UP ?????
Vote Tory in haste, repent in poverty.
Tax rises on the horizon from her for the benefit of big business, and you and your pension pot can rot, that is what will happen, Thatcher all over again with a new cover on the book. Interest rates to 5% in a year, watch it coming, can't see it yet, then wise up.
Theresa May asks Mini workers in Oxford: ‘Trust me to get a deal’
Says her with a guaranteed pension and a multi millionaire husband, just like Thatcher who is pulling all her strings.
WHEN WILL THE NATION WAKE UP ?????
Vote Tory in haste, repent in poverty.
Tax rises on the horizon from her for the benefit of big business, and you and your pension pot can rot, that is what will happen, Thatcher all over again with a new cover on the book. Interest rates to 5% in a year, watch it coming, can't see it yet, then wise up.
This is a lot worse than Thatcher. She wasn’t stupid enough to take us out of the EU.
This is a lot worse than Thatcher. She wasn’t stupid enough to take us out of the EU.
Exactly and you have to ask yourself why ? Well the Tory old guard do not like seeing the man on the street getting a few rights on issues and a bit of collateral behind him. Safe to say she will wind up the interest rates quite soon, people will fall behind with their payments and their home will no longer be theirs but owned by a big Tory backer who will then rent the house back to its original occupants after buying it at a knocked down price. It all happened before under Thatcher and it will happen again under May.
Exactly and you have to ask yourself why ? Well the Tory old guard do not like seeing the man on the street getting a few rights on issues and a bit of collateral behind him. Safe to say she will wind up the interest rates quite soon, people will fall behind with their payments and their home will no longer be theirs but owned by a big Tory backer who will then rent the house back to its original occupants after buying it at a knocked down price. It all happened before under Thatcher and it will happen again under May.
Inflation at 2.7%, watch as it starts its ever steep rise. All those mortgaged to the hilt, time to clench your butt cheeks. BofE will be raising interest rates to try to stop its inevitable increase. Just think we haven't left Europe yet !!
Inflation at 2.7%, watch as it starts its ever steep rise. All those mortgaged to the hilt, time to clench your butt cheeks. BofE will be raising interest rates to try to stop its inevitable increase. Just think we haven't left Europe yet !!
Mrs May will have a very strong hand to play. The UK currently exports about 720,000 cars to the EU each year. They export to us about 1,810,000, over twice as many. Who should be the most worried? About a fifth of all cars produced in Germany last year, or around 820,000 vehicles, were exported to the UK.
We also import cars from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania and the Czech Republic. I should imagine that their carmakers must also be worried.
If they are worried, and have the most to lose, surely it would not take much negotiation to remove the taxes and return to a free market. We will have the upper hand in any talks.
If the car manufactures cannot persuade the EU to return to free trade, I am sure the car workers in Germany, France, etc will have their say on the streets and in the ballot boxes. Would Mrs Merkel survive?
Mrs May will have a very strong hand to play. The UK currently exports about 720,000 cars to the EU each year. They export to us about 1,810,000, over twice as many. Who should be the most worried? About a fifth of all cars produced in Germany last year, or around 820,000 vehicles, were exported to the UK.
We also import cars from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania and the Czech Republic. I should imagine that their carmakers must also be worried.
If they are worried, and have the most to lose, surely it would not take much negotiation to remove the taxes and return to a free market. We will have the upper hand in any talks.
If the car manufactures cannot persuade the EU to return to free trade, I am sure the car workers in Germany, France, etc will have their say on the streets and in the ballot boxes. Would Mrs Merkel survive?
This is the kind of naivety that has allowed the current mess to develop. We clearly do NOT have the upper hand, not even close.
Loads of countries round the world which don’t have free trade with the EU buy German cars. Whatever tariffs are on car imports, we will still buy them OK maybe not as many as they will cost more but the idea that their entire exports to us are threatened is ludicrous.
We can have free trade, but the UK needs it FAR more than the EU does so they can name their price. Free movement, continued contributions to the EU budget. The UK will have to pay otherwise they will just walk away.
Obviously tariffs hurt other countries as well but it is a small proportion of their trade. We are talking about nearly half of ours. Those are the figures that matter!
Last edited: 8:50pm Tue 16 May 17
This is the kind of naivety that has allowed the current mess to develop. We clearly do NOT have the upper hand, not even close.
Loads of countries round the world which don’t have free trade with the EU buy German cars. Whatever tariffs are on car imports, we will still buy them OK maybe not as many as they will cost more but the idea that their entire exports to us are threatened is ludicrous.
We can have free trade, but the UK needs it FAR more than the EU does so they can name their price. Free movement, continued contributions to the EU budget. The UK will have to pay otherwise they will just walk away.
Obviously tariffs hurt other countries as well but it is a small proportion of their trade. We are talking about nearly half of ours. Those are the figures that matter!
I'd love to know where you're getting those statistics from.
Annual imports of cars to the EU is about 3.5 million. You're claiming that 2 thirds of those came here. What are the other 27 member states driving then? pedal cars?
The UK is home to over 30 production facilities, producing both engines and whole vehicles, as well as many more suppliers to the auto industry. In total, the sector employs some 700,000 people in the United Kingdom.
80% of the UK’s automobile production is exported, of which 52.8% (worth €14.6 billion) goes to EU member states. The other way round, the EU represents 81% of the UK’s motor vehicle import volume, worth €44.7 billion.
What are you suggesting May's stance will be? That we'll simply stop importing cars if they don't play ball with us? OR slap huge tariffs on them?
The last country that faced an embargo on car imports was Cuba, where they ended up driving around in 50 year old jalopies, keeping them running using hair conditioner and olive oil for brake fluid.
The EU knows that limiting imports of cars into the UK will be a non-starter and with the motor industry here along with 700,000 jobs resting on us continuing to export to the EU, you really think we're going to risk that in some sort of tit for tat trade war?
If that's your and May's strategy we're completely screwed.
Last edited: 8:51pm Tue 16 May 17
I'd love to know where you're getting those statistics from.
Annual imports of cars to the EU is about 3.5 million. You're claiming that 2 thirds of those came here. What are the other 27 member states driving then? pedal cars?
The UK is home to over 30 production facilities, producing both engines and whole vehicles, as well as many more suppliers to the auto industry. In total, the sector employs some 700,000 people in the United Kingdom.
80% of the UK’s automobile production is exported, of which 52.8% (worth €14.6 billion) goes to EU member states. The other way round, the EU represents 81% of the UK’s motor vehicle import volume, worth €44.7 billion.
What are you suggesting May's stance will be? That we'll simply stop importing cars if they don't play ball with us? OR slap huge tariffs on them?
The last country that faced an embargo on car imports was Cuba, where they ended up driving around in 50 year old jalopies, keeping them running using hair conditioner and olive oil for brake fluid.
The EU knows that limiting imports of cars into the UK will be a non-starter and with the motor industry here along with 700,000 jobs resting on us continuing to export to the EU, you really think we're going to risk that in some sort of tit for tat trade war?
If that's your and May's strategy we're completely screwed.
When May called the election didn't she say that she would in all probability step down after a while and let someone else take over, and yet when questioned on Sunday by Peston she proclaimed that she would remain for the full term ? Is this already a change, or is I'll do what I please when I feel like it ?
She is already ruling her cabinet by fear just like Thatcher did and not one grown man has the balls to stand up to her.
When May called the election didn't she say that she would in all probability step down after a while and let someone else take over, and yet when questioned on Sunday by Peston she proclaimed that she would remain for the full term ? Is this already a change, or is I'll do what I please when I feel like it ?
She is already ruling her cabinet by fear just like Thatcher did and not one grown man has the balls to stand up to her.
The difference is that Thatcher had a plan and a goal. Not a particularly nice one, but she was single-minded and got things done.
May has no idea what she's there for other than to do anything it takes to cling on to power, even if that means changing her mind every couple of days and taking us into negotiations that she's ill-equipped to deal with.
As long as she can say she was elected on her own terms and she can carry on flouncing around Westminster and the rest of the country in her designer clobber she's happy. Even if that ultimately makes for a miserable life for the rest of us.
I suppose that's a goal of sorts.
The difference is that Thatcher had a plan and a goal. Not a particularly nice one, but she was single-minded and got things done.
May has no idea what she's there for other than to do anything it takes to cling on to power, even if that means changing her mind every couple of days and taking us into negotiations that she's ill-equipped to deal with.
As long as she can say she was elected on her own terms and she can carry on flouncing around Westminster and the rest of the country in her designer clobber she's happy. Even if that ultimately makes for a miserable life for the rest of us.
I suppose that's a goal of sorts.
The trouble is that her “strong and stable” mantra is completely contradicted by the desire for a hard Brexit. A hard Brexit is the polar opposite of strong and stable and the complete opposite of the pro-business/strong economy approach that is always favoured by the Tories.
Sooner or later we’re going to be in for a big wake-up call that we can’t have “strong and stable” and “Brexit means Brexit”.
The trouble is that her “strong and stable” mantra is completely contradicted by the desire for a hard Brexit. A hard Brexit is the polar opposite of strong and stable and the complete opposite of the pro-business/strong economy approach that is always favoured by the Tories.
Sooner or later we’re going to be in for a big wake-up call that we can’t have “strong and stable” and “Brexit means Brexit”.
Err we don't have a car industry, we have a cost effective production environment utilised for the common market (low corporation tax being one of the drivers and use of robots over people - France and other countries have issues with that). The majority of cars manufactured here are for export. If conditions arise that make that profit based model change significantly (aka Brexit) then quicker than you can say WTF, the business moves). No matter what May thinks she can negotiate, the balance book will dictate far quicker and with greater clarity.
Err we don't have a car industry, we have a cost effective production environment utilised for the common market (low corporation tax being one of the drivers and use of robots over people - France and other countries have issues with that). The majority of cars manufactured here are for export. If conditions arise that make that profit based model change significantly (aka Brexit) then quicker than you can say WTF, the business moves). No matter what May thinks she can negotiate, the balance book will dictate far quicker and with greater clarity.
At last some honest facts in the sea of left wing euro love in.
At last some honest facts in the sea of left wing euro love in.
A comment “I put on another webpage to be addressed
By both Tory party Unelected Ms. May! Unelected leader.
Also by Labour party elected leader Mr. Corbyn right now.
(This below was addressed to Labour leader only)
However, Tory Ms. May can answer “the Questions well if she wishes?
Remember both party leaders we only what the truth out of you.
Lying party member need not reply.
Has the truth is all we seek now us voter before June?
Mr. Corbyn
You are doing well (with your truthful way with voters)
So far, this is good news do not detract from the truth o.k.
Could you answer a Question for us voters please?
Q!
1**Would you!
Bring back Fox hunting + Badger baiting for the rich only Yes or no?
2** Will you keep us leaving the E.U. but with a better deal put together by your party plus over member of the H.O. Commons for when we leave
In 2 years’ time. (Everybody get a say in H.O. Commons) Yes or no?
3** Will all E.U. deals plus laws be voted on by all in H.O. Commons Yes or no?
Finally the two Big Q
1** Will your Labour party members try to reverse some of the cuts + the pain all the poor .old. Disabled, mentally ill people are suffering now plus low paid worker Yes or no.
2** will you save our N.H.S. from privet hand? + give the all staff from Doctor to nurses down to toilet cleaners of the N.H.S. a good wage to live off Yes or no?
This Tory Govt is hell bent on destroying and selling off it to them for personal gains only.
Tory party stands to gains by funding from the private firms they sell our N.H.S. too.
Just so you understand “me commenter “I am a free voter no party ties to any in power or out of power O.K.
.
Therefore, “I gain nor benefit anything from asking the questions put here, “I just wish clarity on what we would get if we voted Labour party in June.
(In addition, no “I will never vote for a Tory Govt in power.)
In addition remember all voters in June 2017 E, they is more than the main two party is running for our votes o.k.
Very important Point here!
Use your vote or loses your vote.
Voter also you must use your vote in June 2017 on which every party you like because if you do not the Tory Govt will “claim or steel “your vote in the count up.
By the way, this is the only way the Tory party will win in June 2017
In “my opinion, (as a free voter.)
Therefore, use your votes please do not become a no voter and let Tory Govt steel your free vote for personal gains only.
Have a nice day all voters.
Last edited: 11:23pm Tue 16 May 17
A comment “I put on another webpage to be addressed
By both Tory party Unelected Ms. May! Unelected leader.
Also by Labour party elected leader Mr. Corbyn right now.
(This below was addressed to Labour leader only)
However, Tory Ms. May can answer “the Questions well if she wishes?
Remember both party leaders we only what the truth out of you.
Lying party member need not reply.
Has the truth is all we seek now us voter before June?
Mr. Corbyn
You are doing well (with your truthful way with voters)
So far, this is good news do not detract from the truth o.k.
Could you answer a Question for us voters please?
Q!
1**Would you!
Bring back Fox hunting + Badger baiting for the rich only Yes or no?
2** Will you keep us leaving the E.U. but with a better deal put together by your party plus over member of the H.O. Commons for when we leave
In 2 years’ time. (Everybody get a say in H.O. Commons) Yes or no?
3** Will all E.U. deals plus laws be voted on by all in H.O. Commons Yes or no?
Finally the two Big Q
1** Will your Labour party members try to reverse some of the cuts + the pain all the poor .old. Disabled, mentally ill people are suffering now plus low paid worker Yes or no.
2** will you save our N.H.S. from privet hand? + give the all staff from Doctor to nurses down to toilet cleaners of the N.H.S. a good wage to live off Yes or no?
This Tory Govt is hell bent on destroying and selling off it to them for personal gains only.
Tory party stands to gains by funding from the private firms they sell our N.H.S. too.
Just so you understand “me commenter “I am a free voter no party ties to any in power or out of power O.K.
.
Therefore, “I gain nor benefit anything from asking the questions put here, “I just wish clarity on what we would get if we voted Labour party in June.
(In addition, no “I will never vote for a Tory Govt in power.)
In addition remember all voters in June 2017 E, they is more than the main two party is running for our votes o.k.
Very important Point here!
Use your vote or loses your vote.
Voter also you must use your vote in June 2017 on which every party you like because if you do not the Tory Govt will “claim or steel “your vote in the count up.
By the way, this is the only way the Tory party will win in June 2017
In “my opinion, (as a free voter.)
Therefore, use your votes please do not become a no voter and let Tory Govt steel your free vote for personal gains only.
Have a nice day all voters.
So a skilled worker a few years from retirement doesn't feel there are 'major concerns'... funny that.
So a skilled worker a few years from retirement doesn't feel there are 'major concerns'... funny that.
Yep, the I'm alright Jack brigade ...
Yep, the I'm alright Jack brigade ...
With the BMW Mini Electric Plant, which was going to double the number of well-paid jobs being scrapped BMW has no reason to retain the plant in East Cowley has no obligations to Remain in the UK, and since May's approach to the EU negotiations aimed at a full Hard Brexit aside from sentimental attachments in Oxford. If May receives the purge of fellow MPs that voted to Remain will be queueing at the DWP. BMW is a business, and there are 27 EU Countries that would welcome these jobs. It's a business decision and I expect that relocation is on borrowed time.
As Theresa has repeatedly said "Brexit Means Brexit." Since 52% of the Referendum have their lines drawn with no flexibility it's just a part of Brexit that 52% voted for, and nothing comes without a price. If you vote for the Conservative Party I would vote knowing that you will see the closures in the near future. Bäyeriche Motoren Werke is a German Company. They owe nothing to the UK. If the tables were turned what would we do? Business does not have to decide anything based on emotions. Many other companies are already doing the same, and according to the current PM she has repeatedly embraced a position that is clear to understand.
Theresa May has not assured the World's top researchers that work in Oxford University, so why has there been no concern for the calibre of my Alma Mater? This will impact the status of my beloved University, but as Theresa May said "Brexit means Brexit," and Decisions like this have repercussions. These are some of the repercussions, but we are told that voting to Leave was going to improve the UK. If you are pleased with the improvements vote for the Tories. If your life is better because of you live in the most expensive city in the UK vote Tory. If you are like the Housing situation works for you vote Tory. If you like the conditions with the Tarmac throughout Oxford vote for the Tories. If you are okay with the possibility of the Mini Plant closing and 3,000 well paid skilled workers losing their jobs you know who to vote for in Oxford.
There's a better way than this.
With the BMW Mini Electric Plant, which was going to double the number of well-paid jobs being scrapped BMW has no reason to retain the plant in East Cowley has no obligations to Remain in the UK, and since May's approach to the EU negotiations aimed at a full Hard Brexit aside from sentimental attachments in Oxford. If May receives the purge of fellow MPs that voted to Remain will be queueing at the DWP. BMW is a business, and there are 27 EU Countries that would welcome these jobs. It's a business decision and I expect that relocation is on borrowed time.
As Theresa has repeatedly said "Brexit Means Brexit." Since 52% of the Referendum have their lines drawn with no flexibility it's just a part of Brexit that 52% voted for, and nothing comes without a price. If you vote for the Conservative Party I would vote knowing that you will see the closures in the near future. Bäyeriche Motoren Werke is a German Company. They owe nothing to the UK. If the tables were turned what would we do? Business does not have to decide anything based on emotions. Many other companies are already doing the same, and according to the current PM she has repeatedly embraced a position that is clear to understand.
Theresa May has not assured the World's top researchers that work in Oxford University, so why has there been no concern for the calibre of my Alma Mater? This will impact the status of my beloved University, but as Theresa May said "Brexit means Brexit," and Decisions like this have repercussions. These are some of the repercussions, but we are told that voting to Leave was going to improve the UK. If you are pleased with the improvements vote for the Tories. If your life is better because of you live in the most expensive city in the UK vote Tory. If you are like the Housing situation works for you vote Tory. If you like the conditions with the Tarmac throughout Oxford vote for the Tories. If you are okay with the possibility of the Mini Plant closing and 3,000 well paid skilled workers losing their jobs you know who to vote for in Oxford.
There's a better way than this.
"It would not make sense".
Oops. You've got a rude awakening coming. Car manufacturers move models around and re-tool factories to suit demand all the time. We are heading for a hard Brexit, which Brexiteers tell me they are happy with, so production will be moved, end of story.
"It would not make sense".
Oops. You've got a rude awakening coming. Car manufacturers move models around and re-tool factories to suit demand all the time. We are heading for a hard Brexit, which Brexiteers tell me they are happy with, so production will be moved, end of story.
Maybe we should gather at the ring road with "Hard Brexit Now" and "Foreign Companies Out!" placards.
Maybe we should gather at the ring road with "Hard Brexit Now" and "Foreign Companies Out!" placards.
The hardline Brexiteers may be happy with it but not the middle ground which actually swung the vote in their favour. No-on can seriously believe that a majority want a hard Brexit. We have been stitched up.
Last edited: 9:35am Wed 17 May 17
The hardline Brexiteers may be happy with it but not the middle ground which actually swung the vote in their favour. No-on can seriously believe that a majority want a hard Brexit. We have been stitched up.
Cameron was sh*te and got us into this mess before legging it, now this woman seems even worse. She appears to be lacking any kind of social skills, looks constantly scared and awkward and we are supposed to trust her ??
Not a chance. This country is ****ed and if this woman wins we will be even more ****ed.
Cameron was sh*te and got us into this mess before legging it, now this woman seems even worse. She appears to be lacking any kind of social skills, looks constantly scared and awkward and we are supposed to trust her ??
Not a chance. This country is ****ed and if this woman wins we will be even more ****ed.
'cos not having social skills has been the downfall of many a Prime Minister.
'cos not having social skills has been the downfall of many a Prime Minister.
If you're having to negotiate with all the neighbours you've decided to walk away from, then yes some social skills are vital. She looks decidedly uncomfortable if she is suddenly confronted with a situation her handlers had not planned for her. This is not the sign of a "strong and stable" leader.
If you're having to negotiate with all the neighbours you've decided to walk away from, then yes some social skills are vital. She looks decidedly uncomfortable if she is suddenly confronted with a situation her handlers had not planned for her. This is not the sign of a "strong and stable" leader.
"Trust me to get a deal"
Knowing you it'll probably be cut with brick dust.
"Trust me to get a deal"
Knowing you it'll probably be cut with brick dust.
I tell you this , I like the majority of people have had enough , if I ever come across anyone harming these beautiful creatures ( Foxes and Badgers , or any other animal for that matter ) regardless of the same old tired and lame excuses , they will be getting my Remington 12 gauge pump between there miserable b----y eyes , that's a promise , I've got to the age now where I don't really care about the consequences to myself .
I tell you this , I like the majority of people have had enough , if I ever come across anyone harming these beautiful creatures ( Foxes and Badgers , or any other animal for that matter ) regardless of the same old tired and lame excuses , they will be getting my Remington 12 gauge pump between there miserable b----y eyes , that's a promise , I've got to the age now where I don't really care about the consequences to myself .